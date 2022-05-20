The chayote, as it is called in many American supermarkets, is very popular throughout the Caribbean and Latin America. What is a chayote? A chayote (scientific name sechium edule) is a part of the squash family that also belongs to the gourd family. Is it a vegetable or a fruit? Well, like the tomato, it’s debatable. Although it is said to be a fruit, most people in the Caribbean use it as a vegetable to complement meat and soup dishes.
As you visit the different countries, you will discover that it is known by many names. In Barbados, Guadeloupe, Grenada and Trinidad, it is known as christophene or christophine; in Antigua it is known as guisquil; in St. Vincent and the Grenadines it is choko; in Haiti it is called Militon and in Jamaica it is called the Cho-Cho. Others call it chuchu and also vegetable pear (how can it be a vegetable fruit?).
For poor families looking for an inexpensive way to make a meal stretch further when trying to feed a large family, this is the answer to a prayer. I can recall the days when my mama had about 4 ounces of saltfish (salted cod) to feed a family of two adults and four children. She boiled the saltfish to remove most of the salt. Then she flaked the fish apart and place it into a saucepan with a little homemade coconut oil. She carefully sliced the chayote into small chunks and added slices of carrot, onions, tomatoes, scallions, thyme and garlic and finally a sprinkle of curry powder and a little touch of allspice to enhance the flavor. Poured over yellow sweet potatoes, yellow yams and boiled green bananas, it fed the entire family. This dish became one of my favorite comfort foods. Yum!
Believe it or not, the chayote was being used in a similar way in other parts of the world centuries ago. Gonola.com, a website that gives some history of chayote, provides evidence that the chayote was “brought to New Orleans in the mid-1700s, around the same time that France transferred Louisiana to Spain in 1763 as a result of their defeat in the Seven Years War.” As a result, trade between Cuba and the other Caribbean countries increased drastically with New Orleans, and the chayote was one of the new types of Caribbean produce that was introduced into that area.
According to health.com and other websites, one chayote squash provides the following nutrients: 9 grams of carbohydrates, 2 grams of protein, 0 grams of fat and 4 grams of fiber, as well as 26% of the RDI for vitamin C, 47% for vitamin B9 (folate), 10% for vitamin K, 8% for vitamin B6, 19% for manganese, 12% for copper, 10% for zinc, 7% for potassium, 6% for magnesium, and 39 total calories.
This is a “good for you” vegetable because it is packed with antioxidants. It is ideal to incorporate into your daily diet because it is low in fat, sodium and carbohydrates.
Here are some healthy advantages that researchers have identified with eating chayote. They have found evidence that it may protect against cellular damage, may reduce inflammation, and may also reduce stress. Eating this squash could possibly improve one’s chances of fighting against several risk factors in heart disease such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and poor blood circulation. It is definitely a good food choice for someone suffering from diabetes because of its low carbohydrate and high fiber content. It can replace some of the carbs on your plate. All of which contributes to regulating sugar levels and also insulin levels.
Some other benefits that people have claimed for consuming the vegetable are improved liver and kidney functions, better digestive health and increased weight loss. They say that the high vitamin C content helps to get rid of a cold or flu more quickly.
The list of benefits goes on and on; so if you want to add this fruit/vegetable to your healthy eating habits, do some more research on your own, and always consult with your physician when trying to address serious health issues.
Make wise decisions for yourself.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.