Water, water, everywhere. Water makes up about 71% of the Earth's surface, while the other 29% consists of continents and islands.
Then why is it that numerous countries across the globe are experiencing water shortages? Why are the people of the Caribbean islands going for long periods of time without being able to take a proper shower, flush their toilets properly or access fresh drinking water from their taps?
Water was always available because it came from many different sources: rainwater, tap water, spring water, river water, underground springs and water from waterfalls. These islands are so green with vegetation, so lush, with a seemingly endless abundance of flowing waters; you would not think that they would have this issue.
An article on Ecowatch.com in January reported that residents of an affluent neighborhood in Trinidad had to place large water tanks in their backyards for use when the water authority shuts off the water for conservation purposes. Yes folks, there are scheduled timeframes when the running water is shut off.
The locals have had to learn to set their minds to their condition. If they get caught unprepared, they cannot do anything that requires water. Sometimes they cannot cook so they are forced to order out and buy bottles of drinking water. They are forced to stock up on disposable plates because they can't wash dirty dishes. Those may end up purchasing more clothes so that they do not have to wash clothing as often. Those who cannot afford water tanks resort to filling up drums, empty bottles or any containers that they can find.
This scene is playing out all across the region. Antigua and Barbuda, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and St. Kitts and Nevis are all classified as countries that are experiencing the biggest problems with water scarcity, according to the United Nation’s standards. The U.N. puts islands into this category when they have less than 1,000 cubic meters (1 cubic meter is approximately 264 gallons) per person of renewable water resources per year. In Barbados, the situation is considered severe, with about 350 cubic meters per person, according to Keithroy Halliday, general manager of the Barbados Water Authority.
Winsome Beckford recalls her carefree childhood days playing with her friends down by the river. “As children, we fished for shrimp (janga), waded in the water, jumped off the enormous rocks into the water, and swam in the 'deep hole,'” she said. “There is a certain sadness that I feel when I go back home and see the tiny streams of water in the gigantic riverbeds where throughout my childhood millions of gallons of water flowed. Now all that remains is a hollow space of what used to be. It seems as if the water has been sucked out by a vacuum, never to be seen again. I never imagined that I would see this during my lifetime.”
A report in 2010 by a researcher at the University of the West Indies showed that water scarcity is a growing problem all over the world. According to a report by the 2030 Water Resources Group, if population and economic growth continues on the same trajectory and no action is taken, global water demand will be 40% in excess of current supply by 2030.
In Trinidad and Tobago, in Jamaica, in Barbados, and all of the other islands identified, heads of the water authorities are mobilizing to replace deteriorated infrastructure and stop the leaks. The European Investment Bank has agreed to support priority water investment across Barbados by lending the country $12 million to allow the Barbados Water Authority to rehabilitate the island’s drinking water distribution system.
“For small island developing states like ours in the Caribbean, where climate variability, where climate change-related pressures such as drought and extreme weather compound your graphic industrial and infrastructural issues, we may reconsider and come to grips with the fact that water scarcity may be a new way of life,” Ian Liburd, minister of public infrastructure of St. Kitts and Nevis, told his colleagues in CARICOM.
Each year, CARICOM renews its commitment to addressing water scarcity across the Caribbean region. Let us hope we can all get together and come up with a global solution before it is too late. We need more green trees, not more green dollars.
We cannot continue to abuse Mother Earth for financial gain.
