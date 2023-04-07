The University of the West Indies (UWI) is celebrating its 75th anniversary throughout the Caribbean. Events commemorating the milestone are planned throughout the region from January through April. The vice chancellor in Jamaica, professor Hilary Beckles, declared in a briefing in January that the anniversary will be "a magnificent year.”
Just a little background on what they have to celebrate: Established in 1948 as a part of the University of London, the first campus of UWI, the Mona Campus, was established in Kingston, Jamaica. After 14 years, the University of the West Indies became an independent university in 1962 (the same year that Jamaica became an independent country). But it did not remain a single-campus university for long. By 1960 they had a campus in St. Augustine in Trinidad and Tobago; by 1963 a campus in Cave Hill, Barbados; by 2007 "open campuses" in 17 English-speaking countries and territories in the Caribbean: Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, the Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Dominica, Grenada, Jamaica, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, and Turks and Caicos Islands; and in 2019 a campus in Five Islands in Antigua and Barbuda.
“I believe the UWI has lived up to its promise,” Chancellor Robert Bermudez said at a press briefing. “We will need the active involvement of all members of our community … to ensure that the UWI continues to produce the high-quality research and graduates for which it has become known.”
Vice Chancellor Beckles spoke about their extraordinary journey and how they have helped to drive economic development in the Caribbean region and even more in the area of social transformation, making significant contributions to each country in nation building. They have graduated doctors, lawyers, scientists and other students who have made major contributions to the Caribbean and the world at large.
As they strategize for the future of UWI, the theme for the year 2023 concisely states their mission, "Rooted, Ready and Rising." Their framework is called the State of the Caribbean — Vision, Strategy and Leadership. The local communities were invited to join in the celebration by “reflecting on the achievements of this important institution and to participate actively in the celebratory activities that will be held throughout this anniversary year.”
Jan. 7 was designated as UWI Day. On Jan. 8, an Interfaith Convocation Service was held at the University Chapel at the Mona Campus and was broadcast live via the university’s public information platform, UWItv. Graduates and friends of the university on Anguilla gathered at the historic Ebenezer Methodist Chapel in the Valley and online for a service of thanksgiving in commemoration of the anniversary on Jan. 22. A group of staff, students and alumni from the Nevis site of the UWI Open Campus, along with alumni from other UWI campuses, worshipped at the historic St. Paul's Anglican Church in Charlestown in St. Kitts and Nevis on Feb. 19. A national interfaith service was held in Basseterre, St. Kitts, at the Wesley Methodist Church on March 28. Upcoming events in April include an Earth Day tree planting and a cooking showcase in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.
The university registrar and chief administrative officer, Maurice D. Smith, pointed out that many people will participate in the celebrations because the university is rooted in the Caribbean and has a great global reach. “The UWI community was invited to visit the anniversary website, www.uwi.edu/75, for the anniversary calendar, which continues to be updated regularly, and also take the opportunity to share their UWI memories and experiences.”
During ceremonies at the Open Campus in March, Beckles laid out a plan to rebrand the Open Campus to a Global Campus. The Global Campus will include a business school named the International School for Development Justice (ISDJ), which will offer academic programs focused on the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.
Today the university offers undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in the arts, sciences, business, law and the humanities, and already has global centers in New York; Suzhou, China; Lagos, Nigeria; Johannesburg; Coventry, England; Bogotá, Colombia; Havana, Cuba; Glasgow, Scotland; and others.
These centers allow UWI students to have an incredible international experience and gain expertise by studying abroad and experiencing cultures in other countries around the world, while staying firmly rooted in UWI’s culture.
“The university is staying abreast of global trends in today’s digital environment," Beckles said in March. "We are rolling with history, and we are going forward. We will transition from Open to Global.”
