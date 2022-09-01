Have you ever stopped and thought about what it means to keep a secret? As a kid, I always remembered someone saying, shhh, don’t tell anybody. Well, the dictionary definition of the word secret when used as a noun means “something that is kept or meant to be kept unknown or unseen by others." For example, "a state secret." When used as an adjective, it means not known or seen or not meant to be known or seen by others, like a “secret plan.”
Why are we talking about the meaning of secrets? For Caribbean people, confidentiality is learned and modeled within the family unit. As a people, we tend not to put all of our personal business out to air.
Well, for those of us who came here in the early 1970s, there was no cable television, and the Internet was not even a thing back then. Most of the news stories were limited to what they could cover locally, and the world news was not as far-reaching and immediate as it is now. Nowadays with advanced technology, there are very few secrets here in the U.S. Most people with a cell phone can get access to information from across the globe in a flash. The Internet and social media are streaming everything around the world.
Case in point, the news story that broke a few weeks ago about the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, former President Donald Trump's compound in Florida. I don’t know about you, but in my mind, this should not be playing out on the world stage. This is a very sensitive situation that should be handled within the confines of the White house, the FBI, the National Archives, and whatever other government agencies oversee these types of processes.
Numerous news outlets around the world have picked up this story and all of the redacted documents are flashing on screens everywhere. One has to wonder why a judge would force the FBI to put this stuff out there for all to see. Some of us don’t even want to hear what is being reported on the news because it is TMI — too much information.
How are Caribbean Americans feeling about the investigation?
“There is a fine line between transparency and just giving away state secrets,” Michelle Marie. “In my mind, confidential documents are confidential for our own protection,” she continued. “It is a classified government document for a reason. These are documents that need to be protected because there are definitely people out there that will utilize the information to hurt this country. This whole Trump era has brought fears to the forefront that I didn’t even know I have.”
Friends and family members we spoke with said they feel less safe when the government gives out this information “because we have a right to know.” The question that they all brought up was, why is any of this being discussed on television? They said that if this were another country like the United Kingdom, Germany or even China, they would not be putting out their countries' dirty laundry (mismanaged documents) for others to see. Yes, they would report that the incident took place but they would not try to dig into all of the details. They would try to resolve the problem and not let it get out to the media.
Trump seems to want this to play out in the court of public opinion so that he can gain the sympathy of his supporters.
Of the raid, Trump said, "These are dark times for our nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents. Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before."
Nothing like this has ever happened to a president of the United States before because none of the other former presidents has left the White House with boxes of top-secret documents in this fashion.
Having lived in the United States for more than 40 years and after watching the evolution of politics, one has to wonder if other countries have already infiltrated some of those secrets.
Another question that is probably on the minds of U.S. citizens is, are our secrets safe?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.