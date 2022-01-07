As Caribbean people we are saddened by the passing of Archbishop Desmond Tutu of South Africa. He fought against apartheid by demanding “a democratic and just society without racial divisions.” Tutu demanded equal civil rights for all, the abolition of South Africa’s passport laws, a common system of education and the cessation of forced deportation from South Africa to the “homelands.” Caribbean leaders as a whole admired and respected Tutu.
The secretary general of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), Carla Barnett, released a statement that acknowledged Tutu’s contribution to South Africa and the world in general: “CARICOM is profoundly saddened by the death of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu of South Africa. Archbishop Tutu’s strong moral voice was a very significant factor in the successful struggle against the brutal racist policy of apartheid in his homeland (and it resounded across the world). His compassionate leadership of South Africa’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission during the sensitive transition period that followed the end of apartheid further elevated his national and global esteem.”
Caribbean leaders past and present have always understood the plight of Black South Africans who were victimized by apartheid. It took a very bold Jamaican in the personhood of Marcus Garvey to speak out against apartheid in South Africa as early as the 1920s. By the 1950s Jamaican leaders felt compelled to be supportive to our Black South African brothers and sisters. Prime Minister Norman Manley decided in 1958 to take a stand against this evil by implementing a trade ban against South Africa. In doing so Jamaica became the first country in the world to take such an action against the racist South African government. That action caused a reaction that the South African government did not expect. Other countries also took a similar stand.
The following Jamaicans also worked to end apartheid: Dudley Thompson, Hugh Shearer and Edward Seaga. In July 1986, then-Prime Minister Seaga invited Tutu to the island to show his strong support for the civil rights leader as international pressure mounted for the adoption of sanctions against South Africa in an effort to end apartheid. Seaga said Tutu’s visit gave Jamaicans an “opportunity as a people to pay tribute to the courage of the Black people of South Africa and to express our solidarity with them.”
In May 2004, after apartheid ended in early 1994, both of South Africa’s Nobel Peace Prize winners, former President Nelson Mandela and Archbishop Desmond Tutu, visited Trinidad and Tobago to lobby for their nation to host the 2010 World Cup soccer championships. Prime Minister Patrick Manning and regional soccer chief and FIFA vice president Jack Warner created a schedule for the dignitaries to meet with the government as well as soccer officials before departing to visit Grenada.
The prime minister of Grenada, Dr. Keith Mitchell, remembers when he had the honor of participating in a tree planting ceremony with Tutu in 2004. He said Tutu told stories that gained his respect for the significant role that he played against apartheid.
In the world of entertainment, Bob Marley and Peter Tosh also brought attention to that evil by using music to communicate their message.
Interestingly enough, Jamaica was one of the countries that Nelson Mandela visited after he became president of South Africa.
A memorial service took place at the University of the West Indies in Kingston, Jamaica, to remember Tutu’s life and contribution. The Jamaican Observer reported that during the reading of the eulogy Mathu Jovini, South African high commissioner to Jamaica, shared a message from the South African people to Jamaica. The message emphasized the solidarity that has existed between the two countries and mentioned the significant role that Jamaica played in dismantling apartheid.
