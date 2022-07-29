Whether here in the United States or in the Caribbean, violence against children is never OK. In the islands, most children are told that “children should be seen but not heard.” But there is a difference between being respectful to adults and being totally silenced, especially when it comes to abuse.
The number of children affected by violence has increased especially during the pandemic when people have had to spend more time in the home. The number of children who have been murdered, molested and gone missing continues to increase.
It is encouraging to note, however, that there are children in the Caribbean who are speaking out against these crimes and appealing to elected officials for more protection. Also, established organizations are providing forums to raise public awareness not only of attacks on children but also the impact to their families. Many nonprofit organizations have facilitated workshops on the plight of school-age children.
In March, Najat Maalla M’jid, the U.N. secretary-general's special representative on violence against children, was the speaker at a global forum. She said that “the urgency of ending violence against children had not diminished" since she last addressed the council. “On the contrary,” she said, “it had increased due to the impact of the pandemic and multiple humanitarian crises caused by conflict, climate change and natural disasters.”
Speakers at the forum emphasized something that we all know: Violence has a lifelong impact on children and their families because the effects continue to materialize as the children grow into adults and become abusive to their own children. Speakers emphasized that children have the right to a future where they live in a peaceful home setting. They said that it was up to the international community to give them the opportunity for a better life, a better future.
In 2019, right before the pandemic, the Jamaican Parliament made an unprecedented move, allowing children in elementary school (called basic school in the islands) to address the representatives of Parliament about their feelings on violence in their community. The children were vocal and passionate about violence against young people. The session was a collaboration between UNICEF Jamaica, the Office of the Children’s Advocate (OCA) and the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information.
The children who spoke were 7-year-old twins Ngozi and Tafari Wright and 10-year-old Keino King. Videos on jablogz.com show the youngsters had prepared for the opportunity to present at the forum.
Ngozi said they were there as advocates for a violence-free Jamaica. She said they love their country, but they hate the violence that is hurting the minds, bodies and spirits of Jamaican children. Furthermore, she said violence is making them afraid, violence is taking their lives. “We are very concerned about what is happening to our children and what is happening to your children,” she said. Her sister Tafari said that “many of us are afraid to go to school, afraid to go home, afraid to play outside in our communities. We live in fear that we may be the next victims of violence.”
Kieno said that “our fear is based on the reality that many of us are being bullied, many of us are being beaten. One thing that you can do is listen to us.” He gave examples of children who had been beaten in the name of discipline, had ended up with scars, or had experienced sexual abuse. “I ask you, what are you doing to break the cycle,” he said in a challenge to the members of Parliament.
Violence against children is happening in other Caribbean and Latin American countries and all around the world. A recent article about gang violence and its impact on children in Haiti reported that 500,000 children have lost access to education due to gang activity and recruitment. Almost 1,700 schools in the area of the capital, Port-au-Prince, are closed because of fighting between rival gangs or occupancy by displaced families.
“Families, women and children are afraid to leave their house. Children are afraid to go to school,” said Bruno Maes, a UNICEF representative based in Haiti. “No child can go to school while bullets are flying in the air. It is unsafe and this cannot be.”
The key messages from UNICEF and all of the people featured here are that ending violence against children is possible and cannot wait. Najat Maalla M’jid, the U.N. special representative, said that “investing in child protection and violence prevention should be seen as a 'vaccine' against the pandemic of violence against children.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.