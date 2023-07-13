Broadleaf thyme

Broad-leaf thyme gives off a similar flavor to oregano and is very aromatic.

— Tony Cenicola/The New York Times

 TONY CENICOLA

It’s thyme (time)! Thyme to have a cup of tea, thyme to put it in your chicken soup, thyme to put it in your escovitch fish. The list of ways to use thyme goes on and on.

What is thyme anyway? Thymus vulgaris (common thyme, English thyme, summer thyme, winter thyme, French thyme, or garden thyme) is an herb used in almost every dish in the Caribbean. It is also used for medicinal purposes in the Caribbean. It originated in the Mediterranean, Asia and India. It is a perennial which is best if grown in well-drained soils and full sunlight. That is why the plant has flourished quite well since it was brought to the Caribbean.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.