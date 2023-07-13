It’s thyme (time)! Thyme to have a cup of tea, thyme to put it in your chicken soup, thyme to put it in your escovitch fish. The list of ways to use thyme goes on and on.
What is thyme anyway? Thymus vulgaris (common thyme, English thyme, summer thyme, winter thyme, French thyme, or garden thyme) is an herb used in almost every dish in the Caribbean. It is also used for medicinal purposes in the Caribbean. It originated in the Mediterranean, Asia and India. It is a perennial which is best if grown in well-drained soils and full sunlight. That is why the plant has flourished quite well since it was brought to the Caribbean.
The garden thyme or English thyme is probably the most common. It is a small, evergreen, many-branched, aromatic shrub with gray-green leaves and white to pale purple flowers that bloom in summer.
Thyme is one of the most common herbs in Caribbean cooking. Many Caribbean households also use the broad-leaf thyme and Guyanese thyme. This thyme gives off a similar flavor to oregano and is very aromatic. You won’t find a jerk seasoning that does not contain thyme.
Almost every Caribbean kitchen has thyme on hand, and if they don’t, they are usually running out to the store to buy some or out to the yard to pick some from their garden. Thyme is in everything: soups, fish dishes, rice and peas, curry chicken, jerk chicken, brown stew chicken, pumpkin rice, and many kinds other kinds of tasty, home-made dishes, because it seems to bring out just the right flavor.
There are over 60 varieties of thyme, including Cuban oregano, apple mint, Jamaican thyme and tiki thyme. My father grows the fine leaf thyme in his garden right here in Philadelphia and because it is a perennial (actually I would call it an evergreen), it never dies. It is still green in the wintertime when it is not cold enough to snow.
The medicinal benefits of thyme? It is said to be good to quiet a cough. Some people say that thyme tea has relieved their coughing episodes because it calms the spasms or coughing fits and reduces the frequency of coughing episodes. Other folks say it breaks down the mucus and makes it easier to cough up the phlegm.
When I told my cousin in Jamaica that I was having a hard time sleeping, her response was, “Do you have some thyme?” She said her doctor told her to boil some thyme tea and sip on it an hour before she goes to bed. She tried it and said she slept like a baby. I haven’t tried it yet, but I think I will.
Thyme tea is said to help to reduce inflammation in the body because of the antioxidant that it contains. It has been suggested that thyme tea may benefit people suffering from inflammatory autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis or multiple sclerosis. How about joint pain? It is also said to help to reduce joint pain and stiffness.
Some scientists have published research that shows that thymol and carvacrol, two natural compounds found in thyme, are known to combat inflammation resulting from heightened levels of the COX-2 enzyme. These oils could also help with chronic inflammation.
Other claims associated with the medicinal benefits of thyme:
Weight loss: A study in 2015 showed that the extracts of thyme can aid in reducing body fat mass.
Respiratory illnesses: A study in 2014 showed that thyme extracts could help reduce symptoms of asthma, bronchitis, flu and other respiratory illnesses by helping to thin mucous therefore clearing the airways.
Acne and skin health: Thyme contains large amounts of vitamin C, which is known to be an effective treatment for acne, helping to reduce inflammation and clear out pores.
The list of benefits goes on and on. Check it out. Do your own research. Many people have used thyme at some time or the other, so try a cup of thyme tea. For medicinal purposes, always consult your physician.
And, if you have never cooked with thyme, it may be time to try it in your next soup or meat recipe!
