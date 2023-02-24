Traveling throughout the Caribbean via airplane to many of the smaller islands used to be virtually impossible. Why? Many Caribbean islands did not have the luxury of a modern airport where major airlines could land. The only way to get to those islands was by boat from another island. For some Caribbean returnees going back home for a visit, that meant flying from the United States to another island and then taking a ferry boat to their final destination.
Although CARICOM leaders are striving to overcome this hurdle, it continues to be a point of contention that is holding back economic advancement. It also continues to create high anxiety for many travelers.
On the Caribbean-council.org website, one unnamed member shared an egregious travel experience. The flight was from the British Virgin Islands (BVI) to Trinidad on LIAT, the Eastern Caribbean inter-regional carrier. The individual said that not only was the process time consuming but “having gone through one security check at Tortola’s Terrance B Lettsome International Airport in BVI and then another random check, some of my fellow travelers and I then found, when transiting Antigua onto another LIAT flight but not entering the country, we had to undergo (another) full security check to be able to proceed to (a) different gate. Whether this practice has now ended, for me it made the point that inter-regional travel, especially where it involves changing flights in a third country, is not only costly as a result of a range of taxes and airport fees, but is likely to test the patience of even the most laid-back visitor.”
In a September 2022 address to a Manufacturers Association in Trinidad, Dikon Mitchell, prime minister of Grenada, expressed his frustration after having to go through a series of airports to get there. “I’m only here because I’m the prime minister of Grenada, because I can come on the aircraft used by the Barbados-based Regional Security System to fly me in and out of Trinidad. Otherwise, it will literally require me to spend an entire week here. The options for getting to Trinidad require me to get to Miami and then fly back to Trinidad. That is how difficult it is to travel within the region,” he said.
The collapse of LIAT airlines in 2020 has further exacerbated the already strained inter-regional travel situation.
It was clearly evident from a briefing by the International Air Transport Association on aviation in the region during their fourth Caribbean Aviation Day last September that the industry is doing some strategic planning to make a major comeback.
The theme of the day was “Recover, Reconnect and Revive.” The Caribbean Tourism Organization and the government of the Cayman Islands hosted the event. Peter Cerdra, IATA’s regional vice president for the Americas, said he felt that they are on track to become a strong contributor to the “socioeconomic wellbeing of the Caribbean region.” They identified four areas that they need to prioritize:
Connectivity — not just be able to connect to Canada, Europe and the U.S. but also connect to the intra-Caribbean region and service their customers.
Multi-destination tourism — to remain competitive in the global market.
Seamless travel experience — to facilitate travel to, from and within the region, governments need to work together in order to modernize and simplify outdated policies and procedures that pose operational challenges to airlines and adversely affect the travelers’ experience.
Competitive cost environment — at present the Caribbean has some of the world’s highest taxes and fees on airline operations and tickets. Governments must be diligent to correct this and not price themselves out of the market.
Since LIAT collapsed, Trinidad’s Caribbean Airlines and recently established Inter Caribbean have been filling the void in the market, but their high airfares have been unaffordable for the average Caribbean citizen.
The aviation and tourism industries continue to be concerned now that we are in 2023. Even if government leaders cannot come together to resolve other issues, they need to address the travel issue before it drastically impacts tourism.
