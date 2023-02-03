When the story first broke, many Caribbean-Americans could not believe that Usain Bolt was missing $12,000,000 U.S. You must mean Jamaican dollars, they responded. When they learned that the Jamaican-based investment company, Stocks and Securities Limited, had no clue what happened to Bolt’s money, they were further perplexed.
Bolt’s attorney discovered that the money was missing from the athlete’s retirement account during a routine check at the beginning of January. They reported that $12.7 million was gone from the account, leaving only $12,000. Yes, that’s right people, only $12,000, a mere pittance of his life-long earnings.
Founded in 1973, Stocks and Securities Limited (SSL) is the second-oldest brokerage firm in Jamaica with a team of over 50 professionals. SSL is a full-service wealth management, investment and advisory firm. They are a securities dealer regulated by the Financial Services Commission (FSC), and they are also a member of the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE), both located in Kingston, Jamaica. This is the company that has reportedly mishandled several client accounts, resulting in significant financial losses. The Jamaican government is investigating the firm and has assumed temporary management of the private asset management firm.
Jamaica’s minister of finance, Nigel Clarke, said government agencies including the National Health Fund, Jamaica’s Agricultural Society and the National Housing Trust also invested millions of dollars in Stocks and Securities Limited. The FSC began investigating after SSL contacted them and said one of their managers had committed fraud.
In a press conference on Jan. 18, Everton McFarlane, executive director at the FSC, told reporters that the fraud was allegedly committed by a client relationship manager at SSL.
"To the knowledge of the FSC, this level of fraud has never happened before," said McFarlane.
"Employee theft is a risk all businesses face and is a risk that businesses for the most part, and in particular financial institutions, take very seriously ... This despicable act of dishonesty by an employee at SSL, and possibly with collaborators, we believe cannot be taken as symptomatic of the risk for the entire industry."
Needless to say, people in the Diaspora reacted with disbelief and shock to news of the theft. We asked various Caribbean-Americans in the Delaware Valley what they thought about the disappearance of the money.
Barbara Wilson said the situation is very sad. Usain Bolt “has done too much for the country for him to receive such a slap in the face,” she said. “It is uncanny to even think that only one person wasted so much money and was not detected all this time. ... I do believe that the money is still there somewhere.”
“I have more questions than answers,” said Michele Neil. “Where are the auditors? How often are the company books audited by an independent company? This incident exposes a deeper problem of corruption and inefficiency. I believe a few people should be held accountable and do prison time. I have no idea where the money went but I don't believe it is a one-woman job."
Neil said proper checks and balances should be put in place and statements should require a signature. If the Jamaican government does not step up to fix its problems, it will definitely impact the economy.
Leopold Benjamin said the company had no checks and balances, and no oversight by senior personnel. “Can you believe that the CEO of the company said he didn't even know Usain had an account with them?” Benjamin said.
A friend who wished to remain anonymous said that unfortunately, in this day and time having money in the bank seems to do more harm than good. “Mr. Bolt may only recover a fraction of his loss depending on the insurance policies in effect,” she said. "The thieves and scammers are at least two steps ahead of the authorities.”
As to the future, she said that with our dependence on and the convenience of electronic banking we can only anticipate more theft and scamming. "The funny thing is, it's global. We have willingly opened ourselves to theft and scamming and it does not look like there's an end in sight. We may have to go back to keeping money in the proverbial mattress to keep what we believe is ours.”
We empathize with Usain Bolt. Even though he hired a financial lawyer to overlook his finances that person could not prevent the his $12 million from disappearing like “butter ‘gainst sun.” Even though what was done to Bolt is sad we can all learn from this by developing an understanding of the capabilities of technology. Thank heavens most banks accounts in the U.S. are insured by the FDIC.
