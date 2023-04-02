A few weeks ago, we touched on what it means to be stateless in an article about Paul Pierrilus who was deported to Haiti in 2021. Before the article, many of our readers did not know that there was such a thing as statelessness. We didn’t either. Here are some of the facts again.
A person can become stateless if they are denaturalized. This impacts those who had become naturalized citizens of a country. A stateless person is someone who is not a citizen of the United States and as a matter of fact, they are not a legal citizen of any country.
Here is a fact that we already know from our research: According to the website state.gov, at the end of 2019, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the agency mandated to prevent and reduce statelessness, gathered statistics which showed that there are 4.2 million stateless persons worldwide. The number is believed to be higher, may be over 10 million, because of people who choose not to be counted, so the numbers are likely underrepresented.
Factors that may cause immigrants and other individuals to become stateless varies, they were never registered at birth so they do not have a birth registration or birth certificates; they were born to parents who were already stateless; laws that restrict immigrants from acquiring citizenship; the country that they lived in was invaded and taken over by another country, which may alter the nationality status of citizens of the former country; destruction of official records; change of nationality due to marriage or the dissolution of marriage between couples from different countries; targeted discrimination against minorities; archaic laws restricting the rights of women to pass on their nationality to their own children; laws relating to children born out of wedlock and during transit. The list goes on and on.
The effects of statelessness can totally destroy someone’s life. Without citizenship, these stateless people do not have any rights under any laws. They cannot produce papers to prove their citizenship so they have no legal right to vote, cannot access funds to get an education, employment, health care, registration of birth, registration of marriage or death, and they cannot own property. Stateless people cannot get a passport so they have a difficult time traveling through airports or borders into another country. They experience social exclusion. They are more likely to be the target of sexual and physical violence because their abuser knows of their stateless situation. They are more vulnerable to being exploited or trafficked.
How can statelessness be prevented? One solution is working with stateless organizations and the authorities to become legal and registered to a state/country. Governments around the world need to be more proactive in bringing about more awareness of statelessness and identifying stateless populations. Another solution is requiring universal birth registration and increasing access to naturalization or citizenship by making it illegal to discriminate .
What Is the State Department Doing To Help Stateless People?
The UNHCR is making great strides to combat statelessness by establishing the I Belong Global Campaign. According to their website, the U.S. supports the #IBelong Global Campaign to end statelessness by 2024. The U.S. is a member of the Geneva-based “Group of Friends” of the #IBelong campaign, and monitors UNHCR’s statelessness activities in the field to track progress toward its Global Action Plan to End Statelessness. In certain cases, the United States puts financial support into non-governmental organizations to provide assistance and advocate on behalf of stateless people.
According to the U.S. Department of State, “the state department is also working to combat discrimination in nationality laws that prohibit women from transmitting citizenship to their children or foreign spouses on an equal basis with men, which often results in statelessness, to create awareness of the problem of gender discrimination in nationality laws and statelessness globally, and to persuade governments to repeal and amend nationality laws that discriminate against women.”
International legal documents related to statelessness include:
1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights, Article 15
1954 Convention Relating to the Status of Stateless Persons
1961 Convention on the Reduction of Statelessness
1966 International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, Article 24
1989 Convention on the Rights of the Child, Article 7
1997 European Convention on Nationality
