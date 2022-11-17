The Young Caribbean Professional Network awarded $42,000 in academic scholarships to worthy minority students on Nov. 2 at the Pyramid Club in Philadelphia.
The recipients included students at the University of Pennsylvania, Drexel, Temple, Bryn Mawr, Haverford, Howard, University of the Arts and Long Island University. The students hailed from Trinidad, Haiti, Jamaica, the Dominican Republic, Nigeria, Barbados and Cuba.
This is the first year that YCPN ventured out to do a combined Job Fair followed by the Scholarship Award Ceremonies. Chikezie Wood, president of the YCPN, said the event was successful, and more than 80 people attended the ceremony — back to pre-COVID levels.
"The employer participation was awesome,” Wood said. “The companies that participated in the Job Fair were Jacobs, TN Ward, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Rycon Inc., LFDriscoll and WES Health System. This was a members-only event — a benefit of membership."
The guest speaker was Larry Jennings, president and CEO of Valstone Partners, a Baltimore real estate investment company with close to $1 billion dollars in assets. Jennings told the students that their careers would be a long game with at least 50 years ahead, and that they should be their authentic selves as they navigate through life. He said they should focus on becoming experts in one thing, then become generalists in other areas. “Don't be discouraged if things do not work out immediately,” he cautioned.
Twenty-four students received $1,000 each in scholarship money. We spoke with three recipients: Charlene Channing, Ritvik Chatani and Camillah Canty.
Camilla Canty is Ethiopian and African American. “I am a new member of YCPN, joining in October,” she said. “The networking opportunities have opened my mind to a world of potential career paths. I have met people that genuinely want to see me achieve and succeed.”
Canty said that it's important to have people around you who want to bring out the best in you. YCPN has shown her that community exists, and she is excited to see what's in store for the future. The scholarship will help her as she pursues a graduate degree in English literature. “Eventually, I hope to become a professor,” she said. “More than anything, this scholarship has renewed a sense of hope in my future. I am very grateful to YCPN for helping me reach my goals.”
Charlene Channing has roots in Barbados and Trinidad and Tobago. “I have been fortunate to receive funding for my education for the past two years,” Channing said. “The funds from this scholarship have allowed me to pay my tuition and use my savings for things such as the plane ticket to study abroad in Europe last semester, a winter coat without holes, a place to sleep during my summer internship in New York City, and materials for a recent community event hosted by Penn's very own Caribbean American Student Association (CASA).”
Channing recalled that a former CASA president, Brianna "Bree" Hatfield, introduced her to the organization during her first year at Penn in 2019. Various YCPN board members have donated their time and experience to help students develop philanthropic skills by providing advice and assistance during critical moments. “Learning about how I can build my spirit of philanthropy is an investment that will continue to deliver returns throughout my lifetime, especially as this impact is multiplied through the work I do for others,” she said.
Ritvik Chatani, who is originally from Ocho Rios, Jamaica, said the scholarship has helped him to pursue his interests in development economics. “Currently, I am a finance major in Wharton, but I am pursuing a minor in international development,” he said. “Through this scholarship, I am able to take a course in the development of Asian countries in the 20th century, and connect with stakeholders to understand how countries outside of America have developed. This experience will help me become a more global citizen and enable me to transfer my knowledge into the workforce after graduation.”
Chatani has been a member of YCPN for a year. He said he has gained a deeper connection with people in leadership positions, especially those from the Caribbean. “I found it much easier to connect with people of similar ethnic backgrounds,” he said, “and I recognized over time that the people I networked with from YCPN were more receptive to being mentors.” The Job Fair allowed him to network with new people and explore other industries.
YCPN encourages young professionals from the Caribbean, African, Latino, Asian, African-American and other communities to join in building a strong young global network in the Northeastern United States. YCPN has chapters in Philadelphia and New York City.
Wood said students can reapply for the scholarship each year. “We had four students this year who were scholars last year as well,” he said.
Donations to the scholarship fund are accepted online at our GoFundMe. A link to the donation site is at www.ycpn.org.
