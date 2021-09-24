What is respect? The dictionary definition of “respect” is a feeling of deep admiration for someone or something elicited by their abilities, qualities or achievements. I am sure that you can remember, as well as we can, having the utmost respect for every one of your teachers back in the Caribbean because you dare not dis-respect them. If you did, your parents would make sure that the next time you even thought of being rude to one of your teachers, you would swallow your words before they escaped your lips.
There are three main ingredient that are engrained in each successful student — a desire to learn, humility and respect.
First, a student has to have a driving desire to learn. If the foundation is set at an early age, then the child will want to know more and to be better.
Success would be harder to accomplish for a student without humility. He or she must be ready to submit themselves to the process, to be in full agreement with the requirements and to make a commitment to learn.
Respect for self, respect for family, and respect for teachers (adults in charge) are critical to the mindset of a student who wants to learn.
Having experienced what it was like in high school back home in the Caribbean in the 1970s and having had the privilege of attending a Quakers/Friends School where teachers taught and mentored the students with enthusiasm and nurturing, I saw that respect was an automatic. A certain humility is developed inside a student who feels empathy and compassion from a teacher regardless of color or creed.
In the secondary schools in the Caribbean the rules of the school are a shared responsibility. Both teachers and students are made aware of the expectations and are fully committed to following the rules. All teachers must enforce the rules established by the school. The school has the right to expel students who refuse.
For most high schools the structure/hierarchy is headmaster/headmistress (principal); teachers; head boy and girl; prefects and student council. The people in these categories have specific functions and they work together to form a school community. Respect is automatic because in most instances it is demanded. A good example is that when the headmaster enters a classroom students must stand, all voices off, and no one is seated until he/she gives permission.
According to a 2018 study by World Wide College Tour Inc., based in Canada, “in the 7,000 regions that make up the Caribbean, there were more recorded residents than in the USA with a high level of literacy. The U.S. held a 29% basic literacy level, while the Caribbean held an 89% basic literacy level. As the education system changes, the number of people who are able to read, write and study grows. The education system in the Caribbean has been improving since it began in the late 16th century. At first, there was no space for arithmetic or even literacy. But now, students are offered pre-school, primary, secondary and tertiary education. The programs of highest interest to students in the Caribbean are directly related to their country’s top industry performers. Programs related to tourism, agriculture, development, and business are among the top.”
Drive, humility and respect seem to be missing from many schools here in the United States. Parents are not buying in to respect for teachers and administrators. Many parents are confrontational and are not taking a gentle approach to paving the way to improving the relationship between home and school. The desire and the drive to learn seems to be waning in some of our children. It is important to instill respect for teachers in our children. It is important to instill a desire to learn and to teach our children to be humble. It takes both parents and teachers to work together.
Anyone can learn, but more importantly, anyone can be successful if they put their mind to it.
