Many people from the Caribbean have said that reggae is a part of them because they can feel it in their soul. It has seemingly become a part of their genes because they pass it down from generation to generation. What do we mean by that? As Caribbean people now living in the U.S. and in other parts of the Diaspora (Canada, England, other parts of Europe), our children who are born outside of the Caribbean and our children’s children will come to know and love reggae music as much as we do. They get an early introduction because they hear it being played from the womb.
We spoke with three Caribbean American young adults ranging from ages 26 to 32 and asked them about how reggae music has influenced their musical aptitude and laid the foundation for music appreciation in their lives.
Jarett Sizer and Jordhan Sizer are brothers who are up-and-coming rap artists from the Philadelphia area who collaborate on most of their original projects. Jarett Sizer said he has been listening to reggae music his entire life. “The first time I really paid attention to reggae, I was listening to Buju Banton,” Jarett explained. “I listen to all kinds of music but I’m more inclined to like reggae songs as opposed to other genres, regardless of the quality of the actual song. I guess you could say that I’m biased. My brother Jordhan and I make reggae songs and I sprinkle patois into my Trip-Hop songs." When asked who his favorite artist is, he said that it would be a tie between Damien Marley and Buju Banton. “They’ve both made pretty big impressions on me,” he said.
Jordhan Sizer said he was introduced and influenced by reggae music very early in life. “With my family being from Jamaica, it felt natural to gravitate towards the reggae sound,” he said. “I always enjoyed the melodies and rhythms that make reggae music as wonderful as it is. Making beats has always been a skill of mine and reggae helps me expand my capabilities. Buju Banton, Bob Marley and the Wailers, Beenie Man and Shabba Ranks are some of my favorite reggae artists because of their unique styles and cadences. Creating this type of music is always relaxing and therapeutic.”
Dahren Davis is a burgeoning music producer who lives in Delaware County and said that he can remember listening to reggae music as a young child (probably from birth) because his mother is Jamaican. “She would listen to different reggae songs throughout my childhood into adulthood,” he said. “Reggae music influenced the other types of music I listen to and enjoy because I tend to find music with similar types of bass drum patterns that are also in reggae music,” he pointed out. “Certain songs in other genres may resonate and stand out to me because of the elements that are incorporated from reggae." Davis said that although he doesn't create a lot of reggae music, he subconsciously takes some of the different tones or bass elements and may include them in the music that he is trying to compose.
For him, the biggest reggae influence would have to be Bob Marley. “He inspired many generations to this day and probably made one of the most popular and memorable songs, “One Love,” which was one of the first reggae songs I recall learning,” Davis reflected with a smile. “So definitely Bob, he's basically the musical face of Jamaica.”
One thing that all three of the young men can agree on is that reggae music knows no boundaries. Whenever or wherever reggae music is in the mix there is something captivating, mystical about it. Some even describe its pull as being spiritual. It grabs the listener’s attention. There are no age or class barriers. There are no cultural or skin color barriers. Everyone becomes a part of the music even if it’s just stompin’ yuh feet, nodding yuh head, tapping/snapping yuh fingers or just plain rocking from side-to-side. A good example was when Prince Harry became captivated by the reggae music when he was visiting a home for children in the Caribbean. News reports showed him joining in the reggae dance performance and enjoying every bit of it.
The Sizer brothers have children between the ages of 3 and 14 and they shared with us that whenever they have a family get-together, especially around Thanksgiving and Christmas, no gathering feels right without some reggae music playing in the background. Their children join in the singing of reggae music and the reggae dance-off during the after-dinner festivities. The youngest of the bunch twist and turn and do their thing.
The seeds have already been planted!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.