There are many differences within the Caribbean region but one thing that we have in common is the way that each island has had the coming together of cultures to form one people, one nation, one country.
First and foremost, the traditions from the motherland, Africa, have shaped so many of our new traditions, and some of the traditions of our colonizers have also been incorporated into our daily lives. Religion, music and food have been adapted to form something unique and special that they can call their own.
Oddly enough, one of the foods that seems to be common among all of the islands is porridge. For most of us, porridge is a comfort food. It is a food that takes us all the way back to our childhood. It is probably our first introduction to solid foods as infants. Most of us can remember our mama having a steaming hot bowl of porridge waiting for us at least one or two mornings out of the week.
Porridge is a dish made from grated, chopped or mashed starchy produce such as corn (cornmeal), dried casava, oats, crushed dried green bananas, crushed dried green plantains, rice and even carrots. Any one of these starchy foods is pounded to a powdery consistency and then boiled in water and milk to form a thick cereal. Oatmeal is a type of porridge. Flavorings such as sugar, honey, dried fruits, all spice, cinnamon and nutmeg (take your pick) are added to make the taste even more delicious. The porridge is mainly served hot in a bowl as a breakfast food; however, as a matter of choice, porridge can be eaten at any time.
Some of the younger generation now turn their noses up at the very idea of eating porridge because they would rather have KFC or McDonalds. Mentally they associate eating porridge with being sick. They only eat it when they are under the weather or when they have no other choice. Ask any Caribbean mom, and she will tell you that porridge is not just for sick kids; they serve porridge as an inexpensive way of providing wholesome food for the family when money is tight. In addition, most of the ingredients are grown locally and are easily accessible.
The recent shortage of baby formula in the United States that has caused anxiety among many young moms has triggered conversations within the Caribbean community. “We’re all wondering why everyone is in such a panic,” is the response from the Caribbean-Americans we spoke to. Baby formula was not always available to us back in the islands, especially outside of the big cities, and our babies did not starve because we fed them porridge.
For Caribbean mothers, porridge has been the baby food for generations. When a baby reaches 4 to 6 months, rolled oats or cornmeal porridge is introduced into their diet. The porridge is cooked and then sifted through a strainer so that it has a smooth consistency and is combined with milk and just enough sugar for a hint of sweetness. People in the Caribbean and developing countries have been doing this since “forever” and the babies have been strong and healthy.
As a matter of fact, porridge is and has been a go-to food for seniors who have lost their teeth or are having a challenge with their appetite. There are also other key benefits. It’s inexpensive, easy to chew, easy to prepare, and depending on the type of porridge, it is packed with nutrients and high in fiber.
Online scholarly articles point to the fact that porridge goes as far back as the Stone Age. Porridge has been and still is eaten all over the world, in European and African countries, also in South American and Asian countries.
Porridge has been a healthy belly-filler long before instant cereals or ramen noodles. It has sustained generations and will continue to do so many years into the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.