A man of celebrated accomplishments, Rev. Horace Orlando Russell has left a legacy of massive proportions for all of us to remember him by. He was born on Nov. 3, 1929, in Clarendon, Jamaica, to Cleveland Augustus Russell and Rowena Nerissa Gordon. The foundation was already laid for his father was a Baptist preacher and his mother was an elementary school teacher. The pathway throughout Rev. Russell’s life is marked by milestones that each give a testimony of his dedication to being a scholar and a theologian.
Many tributes have been written to the great reverend detailing his life and accomplishments in Jamaica and the United Kingdom, but he was also greatly loved here in the Philadelphia area where he has been a beacon in the community for more than half a century.
After pastoring East Queen Street Baptist Church of Kingston for 13 years, Russell heeded the call to preach and teach. In 1990 he accepted an invitation to join the faculty of the Eastern Baptist Theological Seminary (now Palmer Seminary) in Philadelphia. Under the newly appointed president, Manfred Brauch, he was installed as dean of chapel and professor of historical theology. His love for the pastorate was rekindled at Eastern and he became the interim pastor of the historic Saints Memorial Baptist Church in Bryn Mawr in 1992 and the senior pastor in 1997.
He stayed connected to the Caribbean community by becoming a member of the Jamaica Progressive League. And as the years went on, he extended his support to the annual Caribbean Festival, and Team Jamaica Bickle at the annual Penn Relays. He worked closely with Trevor Sewell, former dean of education at Temple University, on several initiatives related to Jamaica such as the establishment of the Ph.D. program in educational leadership at Church Teachers College in Mandeville, Jamaica.
One of his most notable accomplishments as a community leader is that he was a founder and board member of the Marcus Garvey Memorial Foundation. He was also the co-founder of the annual Jamaica Independence Church Service of Philadelphia. He was instrumental in arranging a diplomatic mission from the government of Jamaica to meet with the Pennsylvania governor in Harrisburg, which culminated in funding for social and community youth development projects in Jamaica.
Servant, teacher, adviser, counselor, friend, he provided historical context about many Caribbean issues. Russell had a way of making others feel his genuine concern, which inspired them and helped them to recognize the calling that God had on their lives. His calm and sincere spirit caused ministers of all faiths to seek his advice and mentorship. He worked with Rev. Wilson Goode, former mayor of Philadelphia, on several projects. He often consulted with the Catholic church on religious matters and was involved in the planning for Pope John Paul’s visit to Philadelphia.
He organized several educational trips for seminarians at Eastern Baptist Theological Seminary to Jamaica, which for many African Americans was their first experience in a country where Black people held the highest positions as government leaders and business owners. Many of them reported that this was life changing.
Russell authored several books including “The Missionary Outreach of the West Indian Church, Foundations and Anticipations”; “The Jamaica Baptist story: 1783-1892”; and “The Baptist Witness: A Concise Baptist History.” After he retired in 2010 from the pastorate he completed and published three additional books and he has since written numerous articles. His currently unpublished autobiography, “A Jamaican Life: An Autobiography Horace’s Story for his Children and Grandchildren” is his last written gift to the world.
What will his wife, Beryl, his children and grandchildren miss most about him? His genuine love of family, his sense of humor, his story telling, his quest for truth, his willingness to seek that one atom of good in even the most offensive people, his fierce defense of his family and his obvious love of God. His oldest daughter, Dr. Elisabeth Russell McKenzie, summed it up best, saying he was a bridge builder, a father to all, not only in Philadelphia but everywhere he lived and visited. He touched many lives.
One of his favorite Bible passages was 1 Corinthians 2:9: “Eye has not seen, nor ear heard, Nor have entered into the heart of man The things which God has prepared for those who love Him.”
As the Northeast USA Representative, Karren Dunkley offered condolences on behalf of the Jamaica Diaspora. “Reverend Dr. Horace Russell was an exemplary servant of God and an incredible human being,” she said. “His legacy has many aspects, but one of the most enduring was his great compassion to serve others and his commitment to improving humanity. He was a remarkable community leader, and we know that the difference he has made in the lives of so many individuals will continue. Our village is here to support you and your family during this difficult time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.