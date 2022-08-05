The CARICOM (Caribbean Community) states have always had a positive relationship with the United States. Regardless of this fact, one can’t help but wonder if the U.S. has the level of commitment that is needed to assist in the management of the effects of climate change and the managing of recovery from the aftermath of COVID.
Like other major disasters, these issues have heavily impacted Caribbean countries much more so than the United States. Why? Because there is a vast difference between the fragile Caribbean economies and a U.S. economy that has surpluses of many things.
Each Caribbean country is now at a different point in planning strategies to restore its economy to pre-pandemic conditions, but in the midst of all of that, fuel and food prices are at an all-time high not just in the Western Hemisphere but all across the globe.
Hurricane season is about to set in, and God knows that these countries cannot afford another major disaster. That would be a huge setback for the smaller Caribbean nations that are a part of CARICOM. For these countries, the recent Ninth Summit of the Americas could not have come at a more crucial time.
The United States hosted the summit so this put them in a great position to solidify their commitment to U.S.- Caribbean relationships. It gave the Biden administration an opportunity to build on the meeting that Vice President Kamala Harris had with the same leaders in April.
Out of this summit, they developed a plan to partner with those vulnerable countries to address the urgent economic challenges that they face and to address the lack of access to financing. The U.S. launched the U.S.-Caribbean Partnership to Address Climate Change 2030 (PACC 2030).
The plan will open access to financing so that the small countries can facilitate renewable energy infrastructure development. Under the PACC 2030 and the Americas Partnership for Economic Prosperity, the U.S. will work with international financial institutions to create financial tools specifically to meet the Caribbean’s unique challenges.
In addition, the leaders discussed the need for better communication and cooperation when is comes to their mutual fight against small arms trafficking. They reaffirmed their commitment, under the Caribbean Basin Security Initiative (CBSI), to stop human trafficking and to fight cybersecurity crimes and drug trafficking. One of the most important pacts that was reaffirmed is the commitment of the U.S. and CARICOM to promote and defend democracy as detailed under the Inter-American Democratic Charter.
A piece written for atlanticcouncil.org in June posed the question: Why does a group of small Caribbean islands matter so much to the United States and its interests? The answer is simple. The Caribbean countries are strategically located and have always been allies of the United States (with the exception of Cuba). The Caribbean is in a key, strategic location and therefore the partnership between these countries and the United States is critical.
As pointed out in the article, CARICOM countries are stable democracies that the U.S. can rely on, and with authoritarian politics rearing its ugly head, the repercussion from instability occurring in many places could directly impact the United States, and the islands are their backup.
Furthermore, CARICOM countries hold 40% of the hemisphere’s votes during multilateral forums. This can be favorable to the United States when new strategies need to be implemented because they refer to the Caribbean votes as a multiplier. If the Caribbean votes with the U.S. government, it gives them more of a controlling interest.
Last but not least, Caribbean countries and Caribbean immigrants are vital to the state of Florida because of their contribution to trade and purchases of goods and services from U.S. companies.
In a statement from the White House after the summit, the Biden administration said: “Our nations are bound together by shared values, culture, history, family ties and so much more. As governments, we will work in partnership with civil society and the private sector to ensure that democracy is delivered and ensure that safe, inclusive, prosperous, equitable and climate-resilient societies are accessible to all people.”
President Biden and Vice President Harris promised to work with both CARICOM and the Dominican Republic to form three committees that will focus on developing immediate and long-term solutions that we will see the results of in the future. The hope is that this solution will be for the greater good rather than being a double-edged sword.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.