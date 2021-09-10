All around the world the economic outlook has changed for so many individuals and families due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Caribbean region is no different. In an effort to save lives, leaders throughout the entire Caribbean region have put measures in place to slow down the movement of individuals and limit the spread of the coronavirus disease.
Businesses have been operating on an amended schedule and curfews have been strictly instituted. There are days when non-essential businesses are mandated to close, causing a ripple effect. Owners and workers alike have been hard hit in the pocketbook because of less work and much less income.
According to the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), “Movement restrictions and social distancing measures have widely reduced poor households’ sources of income, especially among those who rely on non-traditional income sources such as market vendors or those who work in the rural areas. Furthermore, since remittances from the United States and Europe have declined, there is a lot more stress on families trying to figure out where their next meal will come from or how they will pay their bills.”
Although the availability of food in the grocery stores remains stable in the region, food access for poor households is limited because of increasingly high prices for basic items, and the restricted hours of operation exacerbates the situation. While some governments are able to assist with food, the aid does not reach some of the poor people in rural areas.
To give you the full scope of the restrictions across the region, here are some of the actions taken by the islands:
Anguilla had to resort to extreme measures in April because of increasing COVID cases. The Ministry of Health publicly announced that everyone except essential workers would be required to stay at home. Residents would only be able to leave their homes in an emergency to seek medical care, get vaccinated, or buy food or fuel. The government requested that the citizens “act responsibly and patriotically by staying at home.”
In Barbados, a curfew will be imposed from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday this weekend and next weekend.
In Puerto Rico, new health and safety measures are in effect through Sept. 23. All businesses must close between midnight and 5 a.m. for seven days a week except for emergency services such as pharmacies, hospitals and gas stations. Restaurants will offer delivery service only; hotel restaurants remain open but only for hotel guests.
In Martinique and Guadeloupe, the island’s top officials announced an extreme lockdown. Tourists were put on notice to leave the islands “immediately.”
Jamaica has instituted strict curfews as cases rise on the island. The most recent curfew, which has citizens at home from Saturday evening to Wednesday morning, has caused people in the workforce to miss two days of work. Prime Minister Andrew Holness said they had to resort to “no movement days” because of the rising positive COVID cases.
In Trinidad, residents cannot leave their homes during curfew hours except for emergencies. Anyone authorized to travel during curfew hours must show a permit issued by authorities. The police and members of the military can arrest individuals who they feel pose a threat to public health.
The lives of families have been turned upside down. Many people, especially in rural areas, have no way of getting the vaccine (even if they want it) because of lack of transportation and because of bad roads that have been washed out by the hurricanes and tropical storms.
There is still hope. The governments have been receiving supplies of vaccine from the United States and several European countries. That means that frontline workers have been able to get vaccinated. In talking with friends and relatives in various Caribbean countries, they are changing their mindset and are ready to take the vaccine. There is also an indication that the curfews and social distancing are working because some countries have reported that COVID cases have dropped slightly in the last few weeks.
For those of us who are fortunate enough to still be financially stable throughout this pandemic, we can do our part and have some compassion for our relatives back home. If you can offer a helping hand, no matter how small, help them out because you will be blessed for it.
