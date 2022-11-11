We woke up last Sunday morning to a phone call and a somber announcement from one of our sisters. “Tyrone died,” she said. Who is Tyrone? Tyrone is Tyrone Downie, the keyboardist and pianist of Bob Marley and the Wailers. He is a first cousin. It was shocking to hear that he had died at the age of 66.
Most of what we know about Tyrone Downie, we learned about from little snippets that family members mentioned when his name came up over the years. It was just enough for us to want to learn more about him because he was a part of Bob Marley and the Wailers. We all love their songs — so much so that many of us can sing some of them word for word.
Over the years we would come across videos of Tyrone being interviewed. The most notable ones were on French television. We were amazed that it was conducted totally in French. Wow, he had become fluent in French! He told a reporter that he introduced reggae to France.
Tyrone Downie contributed a lot to the music world in the genre of reggae. He followed his dreams of becoming a master keyboard player. He knew what he wanted at an early age and recounted to Peggy Quattro in a 1992 interview that he was a musician by the tender age of 13.
A friend named Augustus Pablo introduced him to Aston “Familyman" Barrett. The introduction came at the right time because that is when Barrett started the Youth Professionals, a small band that played at a club called the Green Mist. Barrett often pulled Tyrone in to work with various musicians. His first involvement in a recording was on Delroy Wilson’s "Better Must Come" and then Bob Marley’s “Trenchtown Rock.” He also did work for Dennis Brown. None of it was paid.
What Tyrone did not know at the time was that it was grooming him for something much greater.
Many of his musician friends say that he joined Bob Marley and the Wailers at the age of 20, but he had been working with Marley on and off for years. He was working on another project when Marley first formed his band. At 17 he was primarily playing at hotels on the North Coast in Jamaica.
In 1975 he was approached by Marley again and became one of the Wailers. The talented keyboard player stuck with the Wailers as Bob Marley’s stardom soared to worldwide proportions. His close bond with Marley was undeniable. Marley took Tyrone (the Kingston College student) with him on many interviews.
Tyrone credited Marley with being a great mentor to him. Marley, the icon, excelled because of dedicated band members like Tyrone Downie who created the unique sound behind the prophetic singer. The humility, selflessness and inner strength that it took for Tyrone to stand in the shadow of greatness was a credit to his character.
In a reggaeton article, Downie was cited by fellow musician Al Anderson as being the inspiration for the song "Rastaman Vibration." He told a reporter that he, Bob and Tyrone were walking to a rehearsal studio when Tyrone said “Rastaman Vibration" and Marley said "Positive.” He recalled that “Tyrone said that sounds like it could be a song and they went into the studio and wrote it!” Downie is also credited for contributing to the writing of “Three Little Birds” and “Redemption Song.”
Downie was also famous in his own right. Playing in Bob Marley’s band gave him the stepping stone that he needed. He played keyboard for many reggae artists including Beenie Man, Junior Reid, Shabba Ranks, Sly and Robbie, The Abyssinians, Taj Mahal, Steel Pulse, Peter Tosh, Black Uhuru, Buju Banton, Junior Reid, Tom Tom Club, Ian Dury, Burning Spear, Alpha Blondy and Sly & Robbi. He rubbed shoulders with superstars like Michael Jackson, Marvin Gaye, Grace Jones and Denzel Washington and wrote music for "The Mighty Quinn."
Downie moved to France in the 1990s and produced songs for artists including Senegal’s Youssou N’Dour before returning to Kingston.
On an August 2022 YouTube video recorded at Windmill Cottages in Malvern, St. Elizabeth, Jamaica, near Monroe College, Downie tells interviewers that he was touring and just returned to Jamaica on June 1. He said that Julian Marley asked him to go on a European tour for 30 days but he told him no because he was getting too old. Downie said he didn’t want to retire but his health was challenging.
Tyrone Downie, like so many great artists, is gone too soon. Gone but not forgotten.
Our condolences to his children and siblings. RIP Cousin Tyrone.
