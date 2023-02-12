“Time is the master of all things” is a quote that the older Caribbean folks often use, and it describes the evolution of the jerk seasoning. Jerk seasoning that was little known back in the 70s and 80s has become a household name in the last decade. It started out on the East Coast, but Jamaican jerk is now being used in dishes that are being prepared and ordered for takeout/delivery by many non-Jamaicans from coast to coast in the U.S., and even in other countries, like England, Dubai, Japan, and China. How about jerk appearing on menus of many exclusive restaurants? Have you heard about jerked salmon, jerked tofu, jerked lobster, jerk steak. I haven’t had any, but I just saw a recipe for jerk turkey.
Jerking is a terminology that goes back many generations, and describes the process in which meat is seasoned, marinated, smoked and grilled. The jerk seasoning is a combination of herbs and spices that have evolved over the years to what it is today.
Where did it all begin? The method is associated with the Arawak Indians, the Taino Indians and the Maroon people (who are of African descent). The Taino Indians, a tribe that migrated from South America to the islands, brought the method of smoking meat with them. That was their only way of preserving their meats. Jamaican historians say that the word jerk probably originated from their language, the Peruvian/Spanish word “charqui” which is what they called the strips of meat that they dried. It is referred to as jerky today. The Arawak Indians used similar herbs and spices and a similar technique to smoke meats.
When the Europeans brought enslaved Africans to the island, the story is told that the slaves rebelled and escaped into the mountains. This group of people are known as the Maroons. They had to rely on their natural surroundings for their food, and so they had to hunt for wild boars. The Indians that they met, taught them how to preserve the meat with herbs and spices like thyme, garlic, peppers, scallions, all spice, and nutmeg, spices that were plentiful on the island. They needed to mask the smell of the pig cooking, so they dug holes in the ground filled with smoldering pimento/allspice wood and buried the meat in pits. This method of cooking was passed down to their offspring who have continued the tradition.
As many Jamaicans know, no two jerk seasonings are exactly alike. The final product will vary depending on who is making it, but you must use some of the same basic ingredients because that is what establishes the base for the flavor profile; so that the end product maintains that signature jerk flavor. Over the years they have modified with things like scotch bonnet peppers and ginger, some people even blend pineapples into the mixture to add a little sweetness. It just gives it that much more flavor attitude, like Emeril Lagasse says, “kicks it up a notch.”
Although jerk cooking was traditionally done in fire pits, nowadays, it is more common to see grills made from a drum pan being used, or special jerk ovens. Numerous chefs across Jamaica insists that if you want authentic jerk, you must cook with pimento wood. That is key. It gives the meat the unique smoky, spicy flavor that locals and tourists have come to savor. To get that authentic stuff, you have to go to Jamaica.
Fixing jerked chicken is a healthier method than frying chicken, therefore, as more people seek healthier ways of preparing foods, jerked chicken has become a popular choice. Lots of people who have had genuine jerk pork or jerk chicken while vacationing in Jamaica can taste the difference when they have it outside of Jamaica, and it is just not the same.
Restaurateurs and chefs outside of the culture have tried to capitalize on the popularity of jerk, but they struck out. In 2020, a British McDonald’s tried to put out a jerk chicken sandwich but the Jamaicans there weren’t buying it. And in 2018, British Chef Jamie Oliver made an attempt at packaging microwaveable jerk rice? Yuck! The reaction of the Jamaicans in that country who balked in anger were totally justified.
As one chef pointed out, you have to do your research before you go trying to duplicate another culture’s treasured dishes. Two things that are like a national treasure to Jamaica, jerk and reggae. Both are frequently imitated but neither can be truly duplicated unless you immerse yourself in the culture first. There is nothing like having your mouth watering for some jerk chicken ,and then when you get it, it’s not what you expect. You may want to call your dish “Jerk Chicken with a Twist.”
Today, you can find jerk seasoning and jerk flavored products in your local supermarkets throughout the Caribbean, England, Canada and the United States.
