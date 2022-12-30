Christopher Chaplin, Jamaica’s honorary consul in Philadelphia, is a man with a servant heart. So it comes as no surprise that he was elected president of the Consular Corps Association of Philadelphia (CCAP) on Dec. 19.
Chaplin is a career banker and has worked at financial institutions in both Jamaica and the United States. He was appointed to his post in Philadelphia by Jamaican Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Kamina Johnson Smith in 2019.
“My parents taught me the importance of public service and of giving back,” Chaplin said. “For our family, public service meant not only giving back to our country but working on behalf of the less fortunate to uplift lives.”
“As president of CCAP, I will now be working on behalf of 74 diplomats representing a range of countries from Africa, Europe, Asia, the Caribbean and South and Central America,” he said. “My responsibilities include building relationships between CCAP members and the City of Philadelphia and the State of Pennsylvania and further building relationships between CCAP and major Philadelphia organizations and institutions.”
CCAP, the oldest consular organization in the country, has 74 members representing countries around the world. The consuls promote commercial, cultural, educational, medical and governmental relationships between the Philadelphia region and their respective countries. They also serve the diplomatic needs of citizens and visiting dignitaries from their countries in Philadelphia.
As a 501(c)(3), non-profit corporation, CCAP is governed by a four-member Executive Committee elected each year by its members. It is funded by dues, donations and sponsorships. The association's goal is to assist its members in maximizing their individual effectiveness.
Four key focus areas for CCAP are:
- Improving CCAP members’ access to Philadelphia’s business, non-profit and political leadership.
- Facilitating communication, education and mutual support among CCAP members.
- Providing Philadelphia with a window on the diplomatic world in Washington, D.C., and abroad.
- Partnering with selected cultural, educational and charitable organizations that contribute to Philadelphia’s international agenda.
To achieve those goals, CCAP offers enrichment services to their members that include quarterly networking meetings and cocktail receptions with keynote speakers, sponsors and guests, and specialized workshops, seminars and events focused on relevant issues and institutions.
The association also offers a National Day celebration program at the state capital and other government relations initiatives and a centralized communications system through their website in addition to a monthly newsletter.
Chaplin assumes his duties on Sunday. He succeeds Peter Longstreth, honorary consul of Uruguay. Chaplin said Longstreth has been a great mentor to him over the past two years and that he looks forward to serving his fellow diplomats with the same dedication.
At the election, Susan Satkowski, honorary consul of Norway, was elected vice president while Karen Lawson, honorary consul of Fiji, was elected secretary and Edith Schwartz, honorary consul of Hungary, was elected treasurer.
CCAP's notable work can be seen in events the organization had in December:
On Dec. 13, Christine Pfister, honorary consul for Switzerland in Philadelphia, facilitated meetings with local stakeholders and a Swiss business delegation led by the new Swiss state secretary for economics, Helene Budliger Artieda. They spent a busy day in Philadelphia, focused on U.S. rail transportation and market opportunities for Swiss railway technology to work with companies in the area.
On Dec. 12, the Consulate of Mexico in Philadelphia, the Mexican Cultural Center and the Penn Museum co-hosted a celebration of the 200th anniversary of U.S.-Mexican diplomatic relations. The event included comments by Mayor Jim Kenney; Carlos Obrador, head consul of Mexico in Philadelphia; and representatives of the University of Pennsylvania faculty and Mexico’s local cultural community. Mexican Opera Professor Luis Ledesma and his students performed several arias and the festivities concluded with a reception in the Sphinx Gallery of the Museum.
On Dec. 7, the Global Philadelphia Association (GPA), an associate member of CCAP, raised funds for World Heritage City projects with its annual World Heritage City Celebration event. GPA dedicated 10% of the event's proceeds to support the World Heritage City of Lviv, Ukraine. In a ceremony in the Mayor’s Reception Room at Philadelphia City Hall, GPA board members presented a symbolic “big check” to Iryna Mazur, honorary consul of Ukraine, and representatives of the local Ukrainian community.
Chaplin said he looks forward to continuing to serve his country and the people of the Jamaican diaspora as Jamaica's honorary consul in Philadelphia.
CCAP will continue to play an integral role in promoting diversity in Philadelphia.
For more information contact: Christopher Chaplin chris@jamaicaconsulatephiladelphia.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.