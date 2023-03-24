Congratulations are in order for Michelle Tulloch-Neil, the newly elected representative of the Northeast states on the Global Jamaica Diaspora Council.
“To God be the glory!” she yelled with excitement. “I am feeling extremely honored, privileged and excited that I am chosen at this time with an unbelievable opportunity to work with and alongside an amazing group of individuals in the diaspora who have a heart for people and country as we continue to educate, elevate and empower all whose path we have crossed.”
As lead for the Northeast Council, Tulloch-Neil said she will help explore pathways for increased engagement and partnership with the diaspora on matters of interest to both the diaspora and Jamaica.
“Please be mindful that we are not an arm of the government of Jamaica,” she cautioned. “That being said, we are given this wonderful opportunity to be involved in Jamaica's development at the policy level" on issues including education, health, citizen security, development issues, faith-based community, commerce, arts, sports and culture.
"In these sectors you will find diasporans who are experts in their respective field who are willing and able to be collaborating with Jamaicans living in Jamaica to bring about best solutions to the problems that have plagued us for many years," she said. "If we continue to do this, we will be unstoppable and move Jamaica from developing to developed and at the same time attending to the needs of diasporans in the USA. Just take a look at what was accomplished in the northeast USA especially during the pandemic. We will continue to strive to assist each other.”
Tulloch-Neil lives in the Philadelphia area and will cover 13 states — New York, New Jersey, New Hampshire, Delaware, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Maine, Connecticut, Vermont, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Virginia — and Washington, D.C. She will engage the community through in-person forums, listening tours and Zoom or similar formats.
Like many of the council leads before her, she recognizes that she cannot accomplish everything on her own, so she plans to utilize the individuals who want to volunteer their time and talent in each state to keep her in tune and connected with the people.
She said that juggling her regular job will have its challenges, so the other volunteer opportunities she is involved in will be placed on a three-year hiatus to ensure that she is effective in this role.
“In the past, I have used a hierarchical system,” she said. “I will put all the information on my calendar and use the first-in, first-out system that has served me so well in the past. I am hoping to continue on this same path to meet all obligations. ... Only time will tell and I am sure I will have to make adjustments as I go along.”
There are three diaspora representatives in the U.S. — Tulloch-Neil in the Northeast as well as representatives for the South and West/Midwest. "I know in the past they have connected and worked together and I am looking forward to collaborating with them on future projects," Tulloch-Neil said.
Tulloch-Neil said her predecessor, Karren Dunkley, gave her a lot of advice, and that what stayed with her was that Dunkley told her to bring her own ideas, talents and ambition to the job and choose her team wisely. “This is because it is the people that you work alongside and the various organizations that support and collaborate with you that will have greatest impact to the changes that you will implement in the upcoming years as you continue to move the diaspora forward,” she said.
Even though the organization is not part of the Jamaican government, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has made it clear that they want to foster engagement with the Jamaican diaspora and that this will continue to be a priority for the government of Jamaica.
Tulloch-Neil will serve for a term of three years.
