Our final stop on the Odunde Caribbean Roundtable is Invest Jamaica spearheaded by JAMPRO, the Jamaica Promotions Corporation. JAMPRO is an agency of the government of Jamaica that is governed by a board of directors appointed by the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce. It was established in 1988 to promote business opportunities in export and investment to the local and international business communities. One of the organization’s goals is to encourage people of Jamaican descent in the diaspora who have built businesses abroad or would like to build a business in Jamaica — to consider the benefits of investing in the island’s future.
Teams strategically located in Kingston, Jamaica, the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom are conduits to facilitate the implementation of investment and export projects. They not only operate as an extension of JAMPRO by leveraging opportunities for trade in goods and services in the respective markets where they are located but they also identify and encourage foreign businesses from these markets to invest in Jamaica.
These well qualified individuals are key policy advocates and advisers to the government on the improvement of Jamaica’s business environment and the development of new industries. The main sectors that are targeted are manufacturing, tourism, mining, information and communications technology, logistics, energy, agribusiness and the creative industries (film, music, fashion, etc.).
Shane Angus, the North American regional manager of JAMPRO, took the floor at the Odunde roundtable to give the attendees a glimpse into Investing in Jamaica. He said that as an agency of the government, JAMPRO’s focus is to help investors to “Find It, Start It and Grow It.” What does that mean? He said, plain and simple, “we roll in the red tape and roll out the red carpet.” If you pay your plane fare and hotel, JAMPRO will do the rest. “After you land, we do everything else,” said Angus. “We even feed you.”
With the attentive ear of the audience, Angus explained that the agency guides investors through the necessary processes and offers support in partnership with key government agencies and ministries, even after their investments are operational.
The organization website clearly spells out the range of services that Angus indicated investors can expect from JAMPRO, from start to finish. They include but are not limited to: export and market development services such as exporter registration; diagnosis of business performance/enterprise rating and upgrading; business plan development and revision; benchmarking and rating against local & international competitors; assessment of requirements for certification of products; services and enterprise management system; market access and market penetration information including business linkages and match-making (including via online facilities); and facilitating access to technical assistance/donor support programs.
And that is not all. They also offer market research industry data collection and benchmarking; customized investor itineraries; investor matching; joint venture partnerships; facilitation of free zone applications; linkages with suppliers, contractors and various service providers; facilitation of permits and approvals for work, building, etc.; identification of sources for technical and financial assistance; intervention on behalf of clients and problem-solving; and familiarization tours.
With all of this support, how can investors fail?
Several success stories are featured on the JAMPRO website, and we felt that the Heather Laine story was the most relatable: “Heather Laine has been designing and creating beautiful clothes for the past 22 years. Its CEO, Zoe Heather Summers, says that Heather Laine’s designs are inspired by the Jamaican woman: The Heather Laine style is very flowing and comfortable — ‘comfortable chic’ as Zoe describes it.”
In addition to selling in their Kingston boutique, Heather Laine creates a line of resort clothing that is sold in resort shops in Jamaica, the wider Caribbean, and more recently in Florida, as they seek to expand their overseas markets.
JAMPRO helped them to prepare for trade shows, develop a marketing plan and make contact with potential overseas clients. “They even came into the factory to help us improve our productivity” as well as giving assistance in obtaining financing. “JAMPRO has my back, and has been extremely helpful,” Zoe said.
Since 2004, JAMPRO has been recognized as the Best Trade Promotion Organization from a Small Island Developing State by the International Trade Centre, and as a leading investment promotion agency in the Latin American and Caribbean region.
JAMPRO says that with their national vision to make Jamaica the place of choice to live, work, raise families and do business by 2030, they are ready and excited to power your business plans. You can log on to www.dobusinessjamaica.com for more information.
Thanks to the organizers of Odunde for being inclusive to all cultures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.