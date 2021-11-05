Do you remember seeing rubbish heaps back home when you were a kid? We passed by it and just so long as it was not in our yard, and we didn’t have to look at it, we thought nothing of it. Just like here in the U.S., the Caribbean is generating more and more garbage (as they develop into a more modernized world).
Disposing of trash, especially plastics, has become the primary focus of many leaders throughout the region. How do they protect their citizens? How do they protect the environment? How do they protect the waterways? With most of these countries having small land masses, where will the garbage go?
According to statistics that globalrecycle.info has been gathering, for such a small island nation, Trinidad is on its way to generating more garbage than it can handle. The figures indicate that by 2025, the country will increase its output from 6 kilograms to 6.8 kilograms of plastic, or about 16 pounds of plastic per person per year. The island of Curacao is facing the possibility of streets filling up with trash and landfills spilling over into nearby nature reserves. The Bahamas generates over 300,000 tons of garbage each year, and in Barbados the municipal trucks collect 300 tons of waste each day. According to the United Nations, “of the 800,000 tons of residential waste Jamaica generates annually, 15% is estimated to be plastics.” This is just a small sample of what each island is dealing with.
If they don’t have the land or capacity to get rid of their waste, they have to come up with some kind of solution.
Whenever there was a problem, the old-time leaders understood the value in educating Caribbean citizens even in rural areas. Back in the day, they used free walk-in movies where the locals gathered in the town square to watch films that educated everyone on the issue of the day. This was how citizens were educated to make changes when fighting deadly fevers (for instance) that were spread by mosquitoes. The word was puncture holes in cans before disposal. Dig a garbage pit in the backyard where trash was burned safely. Everyone chipped in to keep the community safe. Remember those days? That is what is needed today.
Back then, we had a recycling program and we didn’t even think of it as recycling. Bottles were glass, not plastic. Glass bottles were recycled, and citizens cooperated. Companies like D&G offered an incentive when crates of empty bottles were exchanged for crates of sodas at a discounted price.
Recycling bags was a given since most people took their own cloth bags to the store. “I can recall the days when we hand washed plastic bags in soapy water, and after a good rinse we would pin them on the line with clothes pins to dry,” said Carol Chang, originally from the islands. “Even our domesticated animals played a vital role in our lives. We relied on the animals and vice versa. The dogs and pigs ate the scrapings from the dinner table, therefore food garbage was not an issue. I often wonder if some of our old-time practices will come back again. We did not know that we were recycling back in those days but we were. That’s the way things were, and we all followed the rules.”
Many islands are trying to improve on their bad recycling practices. Aruba is one of the smallest islands in the Caribbean, but they have been leading the way by going green. They have been taking the “reuse, reduce, recycle and restore” approach. A facility on the island now converts mixed trash to carbon-rich feedstock. Since 2009 when the first company started up, many other companies have entered the recycling industry by recycling printers, ink cartridges and aluminum. Others are now following their example.
In Port-Au-Prince, Haiti, one artist is turning something invaluable into something inspiring. He is turning trash and scrap metal into art. Andre Eugene turns shredded tires, rusty engine parts, bed springs and other junk into some of the most beautiful sculptures that you have ever seen. He is a sculptor and one of the members who founded Atis Rezistans, artists who recycle whatever useful scraps they can find and turn them into art, usually to pay homage to Vodoo and to also express their reaction to the country’s chronic political and economic troubles.
Although the Haitian galleries were slow in embracing these new artists, a number of international art connoisseurs have been reaching out to them. According to CARICOM, “over the last decade, the work of Atis Rezistans has been exhibited in cities such as Paris, London and Los Angeles. Some of their sculptures have been included in the permanent collections of museums, including the Frost Art Museum in Miami.”
Some of the solutions are non-traditional approaches, but the Caribbean leaders are interested in any creative solutions that will help them to reach their goal of becoming greener, safer nations.
Step by step, we can all do our part to improve the environment for everyone’s benefit, whether here in the U.S. or in the Caribbean.
