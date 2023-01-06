A great man once said, “Success is no accident. It is hard work, perseverance, learning, studying, sacrifice and most of all, love of what you are doing or learning to do.” That man was Pele, one of the greatest soccer players in history.
Pele was born with the given name Edson Arantes do Nascimento in Tres Coracoes, Brazil, in 1940. He was destined to play the game of football (known as soccer in the U.S.) because when he was born, his father João Ramos do Nascimento, nicknamed Dondinho, was already a footballer who played the position of center forward for numerous soccer clubs in Brazil.
Despite the fact that his father was a professional soccer player, no one in his village would have guessed that the young Brazilian boy (who came from very humble beginnings) would become a world-renowned soccer player. But he did not allow his circumstances to dictate his fate.
As a boy, he did not have a soccer ball, so he made his own soccer ball from an old rolled up sock that he stuffed with rags and practiced kicking it around the streets of Bauru in Brazil. The journey from kicking a homemade football to playing for a Brazilian professional team at the age of 15 and winning his first World Cup at 17 did not come easy. His father was his mentor and trainer who gave him insight into the game. He had to stand up to opposing teams yelling monkey chants at him. It was through the hard work, perseverance, learning, studying, sacrifice and love of what he did, referenced above, that he became known as the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) in the sport of soccer around the world from 1958 to the 1970s.
As news of his death spread, Caribbean people from all walks of life paid homage to this football legend. Many young Caribbean footballers who came up behind Pele give him credit for their interest in the sport. Soon after his death, some of those players paid tribute to him by posting their comments online. Many echoed the same sentiments, “This the one of the saddest days in football history. We have lost a legend.”
The Trinidad and Tobago Association posted a picture on Facebook in tribute to "King Pele" with members of the Trinidad and Tobago Senior Team at the 1994 Shell Caribbean Cup Final at Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad. Pele witnessed T&T's 7-2 in in the final over Martinique.
In an article published in the Trinidad and Tobago Newsday, the head coach of the Trinidad and Tobago national team, Angus Eve, said he remembers that day well because he was a player on that T&T team. He said that seeing a football star of African descent was an inspiration. “To see somebody who looked like you, who was doing what he was doing at the time that you were doing it, it made you feel proud, it made you want to play the game. He came from humble beginnings just like us. ... For me, Pele meant everything.”
One Florida newspaper wrote, “For many Haitians, Brazil — or the Seleção — is the home team wherever they play. And one man deserves the bulk of the credit: Pelé."
Reggae artists like Bounty Killer, Sister Nancy, Baby Cham and Maxi Priest posted tributes recalling the impression that Pele made on them as children growing up in the islands. Usain Bolt posted a picture that he took with Pele and there is no question that he will treasure that moment for the rest of his life.
The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) offered condolences to the family. “Pelé was one of the greatest players of all time,” CONCACAF said. “He inspired players and fans of his and future generations and brought joy to everyone who watched him play. The global football family will remember him as a true icon of the game.”
During his career, Pelé was voted World Player of the Century by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics and was one of the two joint winners of the FIFA Player of the Century. His 1,279 goals in 1,363 games is recognized as a Guinness Book world record.
Like Jesse Owens in track and field and Jackie Robinson in baseball, Pele was a forerunner, an influencer who sparked a desire in many Black people in Brazil and across the world to follow in his footsteps because he broke the color barriers in soccer.
Pele was alive to see his mother turn 100 in November and he recorded the event and posted it on Instagram.
Gone but never forgotten.
