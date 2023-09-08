Aug. 20, 2023, was a special day for Caribbean immigrants not only in Philadelphia but also in Queens, New York. In Philadelphia, that day marked the 37th year of the Caribbean Festival at Penns Landing, and in Queens, the intersection of 131st Street and Liberty Avenue in Richmond Hill was renamed after the nation of Trinidad and Tobago.
The Consul General of Trinidad and Tobago in New York estimates that 400,000 people from Trinidad and Tobago live in Metro New York, while other community leaders say there are about 300,000.
Dr, Ashford Maharaj, a spokesman for the Trinidadians and Tobagonians USA Organization, told reporters that it is "a fitting recognition of Caribbeanness," since a nearby street was renamed Little Guyana. He said that “the section of Liberty Avenue which is around the 131st Street area is dubbed Roti Avenue, (because of) the number of Guyanese and Trinbagonian roti shops."
The fact that the businesses in that particular area are owned and operated by Trinidadians and other Caribbean-Americans is admirable. Even more admirable is the fact that the politicians in the city gave their stamp of approval for the renaming of the street. The new street sign is significant because it acknowledges the contributions of the people of Trinidad and Tobago, and it also sends a message to all Caribbean people that they are welcome and appreciated in the borough of Queens.
Nuff respect to the leaders who showed their support by appearing at the event dressed in red, white and black — the colors of the flag of Trinidad and Tobago. Organizers should be commended for spearheading the event, which included not just the local residents of Trinidad and Tobago descent but also the leaders and politicians who represent Queens.
This was not the first co-naming/renaming of a New York street with Caribbean ties. In August 2018, crowds of Haitian Americans gathered to witness the unveiling of Jean-Jacques Dessalines Boulevard in Brooklyn. Dessalines led a revolt against France and declared Haiti an independent nation in 1803.
Many Haitians interviewed at that time said it meant a lot to their community and that it validated the population as a whole and meant that Haitians’ contributions to New York will not be forgotten.
Dessalines is just one of many Caribbean American honored by street names and murals throughout the Little Caribbean neighborhood in New York. Street signs have been changed or carry dual names of figures like reggae artist Bob Marley (Church Avenue); Grenadian diplomat and West Indian Day founder Lamuel A Stanislaus (Rutland Road); Haitian independence leader François-Dominique Toussaint L’Ouverture (Nostrand Avenue); and community advocate Roy A. Hastick Sr., founder and CEO of the Caribbean American Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Flatbush Avenue).
An estimated 20% of the 8.8 million people in New York City have roots in the Caribbean. The area of New York referred to as Little Caribbean spans Flatbush, Church, Nostrand and Utica avenues. There, visitors can experience the culture through numerous restaurants, bakeries, music stores and other small businesses that offer products from the islands. Murals depicting Caribbean marketplaces, scenery and carnival celebrations are displayed on buildings and subway stations. It is almost like stepping into a time machine and being taken back to the Caribbean.
This is another way of showcasing the Caribbean in a positive light and it sends a message that Caribbean people can live and work together. People from other cultures in cities all over the United States have worked together to establish cultural businesses and homes on the same street. They have established a community within a community.
