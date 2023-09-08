Aug. 20, 2023, was a special day for Caribbean immigrants not only in Philadelphia but also in Queens, New York. In Philadelphia, that day marked the 37th year of the Caribbean Festival at Penns Landing, and in Queens, the intersection of 131st Street and Liberty Avenue in Richmond Hill was renamed after the nation of Trinidad and Tobago.

The Consul General of Trinidad and Tobago in New York estimates that 400,000 people from Trinidad and Tobago live in Metro New York, while other community leaders say there are about 300,000.

