Hurricane Season is upon us and people who are thinking about vacationing in the Caribbean are contemplating how and where they can travel without getting caught in a tropical storm or hurricane.
Scientists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Climate Prediction Center have forecasted that the 2023 hurricane season will have above-normal hurricane activity in the Atlantic Ocean. In May they said there was a 40% chance of normal activity, but their most recent update in August shows a decrease to a 25% chance of normal activity. That means there is a lot brewing up in the Caribbean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean.
The NOAA outlook for the six-month hurricane season that ends Nov. 30 calls for 14 to 21 named storms, with six to 11 having the potential to become hurricanes with winds of 74 mph or greater and two to five having the potential to become major hurricanes with winds greater than 110 mph.
What to do, what to do?
You can be adventuresome, and you can take your chances like one tourist who got caught in a hurricane in the Caribbean some years ago. She posted about her experience on the internet, saying it was a strange mixture of terror and humor. Even though you are afraid, you have to retain your sense of humor. “There's no point in freaking out,” she said. In describing the atmosphere around her, she said most people just tried to make the best of it and some went out on the beach before the storm hit to take pictures of the big waves.
Or, you can avoid the areas of the Caribbean that are prone to hurricanes and travel outside of the hurricane belt. According to a number of travel websites, there are seven islands below the hurricane belt. The islands of Barbados, Bonaire, the Dutch islands of Aruba and Curacao, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, and Grenada are located farther south of the path for hurricanes that normally form off the coast of West Africa and travel toward the Eastern and Western Caribbean.
According to worlddata.info, Barbados has not been hit by a major hurricane since 1955. Hurricane Tomas came through in October 2010, but it was categorized as a tropical storm. Bonaire is on the outer edge of the hurricane belt, which means that it may experience some tropical storms that may cause beach erosion but direct hits are very uncommon. Curacao is sandwiched between Aruba and Bonaire and is just as unlikely to be hit by a major hurricane. Hurricanes only occur occasionally and often do not make landfall in Curacao or Aruba, but do cause gusts of wind and rain on land. St. Vincent and the Grenadines is 100 miles off the coast of Barbados, which is their closest neighbor. Although it is within the hurricane belt, there have not been any serious storms that have passed through in more than 60 years. Most hurricanes that do hit only skirt the country, and turn northward before making landfall.
As for Trinidad and Tobago, the most notable hurricanes happened in 1933 and 1963. The most recent storm that made landfall and had an impact on the island was Tropical Storm Bret, which reached a wind speed of up to about 50 mph on June 22. In the last 60 years, Grenada has had only one major hurricane.
We will be traveling to the Caribbean in October — the first time in years that we will actually travel during hurricane season. One thing that we can promise is that neither of us will be venturing out on the beach to take pictures of any waves or anything else during a storm. Admittedly, we are tad bit on edge but cautiously optimistic and looking forward to the trip. We’ll just say, “By the grace of God go I.”
