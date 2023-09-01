Hurricane Season is upon us and people who are thinking about vacationing in the Caribbean are contemplating how and where they can travel without getting caught in a tropical storm or hurricane.

Scientists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Climate Prediction Center have forecasted that the 2023 hurricane season will have above-normal hurricane activity in the Atlantic Ocean. In May they said there was a 40% chance of normal activity, but their most recent update in August shows a decrease to a 25% chance of normal activity. That means there is a lot brewing up in the Caribbean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.