High school seniors all over the Caribbean are required to sit the CXC examinations. Passing or failing the CXC can determine whether a student goes on to college or gets hired by a good, well-established company that offers growth.
For the Caribbean senior class of 2021, their climb up the ladder of success has been paused by the spread of the coronavirus. Similar to what has been going on here with the SATs in the United States, officials have had to consider alternate options for the exams, and some teachers have suggested waiting until statistics prove that the disease is on the decline before scheduling.
In February, the Caribbean Union of Teachers (CUT) demanded that the Caribbean Examination Council, known as the CXC, be transparent and avoid repeating the confusion that erupted in 2020. Don Howell, the general secretary of CUT, sent a clear message to the heads of the organization expressing that the teachers are disappointed that the CXC did not already have a “clear plan” with detailed information about how they will administer the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Exams (CAPE).
Because many parents and students protested the grading of last year’s exams, Howell wanted to ensure that the CXC will take all stakeholders' concerns into consideration. “As a region, we cannot trifle with our people’s education," he told reporters. "As a significant stakeholder, CUT encourages collective consultation, policy development and implementation as these will rebound to our educational systems’ benefit and mitigate the vulnerabilities of our region.”
Prior to COVID, the CXC exams were administered in person at specific sites in May and June every year. Caribbean educators have had many obstacles to overcome to accommodate students who are now learning online. For students in the Fifth Form (U.S. 12th grade) teachers had to modify the syllabus so that students would still be successful in their final exams. Because of the many challenges with school attendance, the CXC council received appeals from various Caribbean countries to change the exam dates to June and July to compensate for the adjustments that had to be made.
Many of us can identify with the mental anguish students go through in waiting for their fate to be decided because we had to take the same exams, which were known as the Cambridge O Level Exams in the old days.
For many Caribbean Americans, the good old memories of preparing for those final exams during senior year never fade away. Many can remember the steps they took to try to pass the test and score the highest. It almost seemed as if it were a matter of life or death.
Back then, students “burned the midnight oil” memorizing facts from their note taking. They got together with a classmate to quiz each other. They created diagrams on paper to develop a mental picture that would make it easier to recall information during the exam. Studying volumes of information and staying up until the wee hours of the morning was grueling. Today it is a lot easier for students because they have access to so many tools through the internet.
Adding to the stress back in the day was knowing that parents had sacrificed to pay high school expenses for five years. Your future would be determined by the CXC. Everything depended on the exams — not to mention the fact that passing the exams earned respect for the parents from other families in the community.
Today, Caribbean students still view passing or not passing the exam as a symbol of success or failure because it opens up the possibility of being recruited by schools all over the world as well as at home. When we, Caribbean-Americans, compare the educational struggles of children in the Caribbean to the struggles of children in the U.S., it sheds light on how fortunate and blessed children born in the USA are.
Many colleges in this country have decided that they will not look at SAT scores for college admissions in 2021. Our children have no idea how fortunate they are to have such an extensive opportunity for an education.
