Despite all of the anti-immigrant sentiment that abounds in America, immigrants continue to flock to this country in droves. Depending on their country of origin, the reception ranges from being welcomed to being shunned. This treatment seems to vary based on the color of their skin. Haiti is definitely under a battering ram. Why is it that we are seeing these graphic images of the Border Security officers on horseback using the reins in their hands like whips to swat at the Haitian migrants to drive them back? It brings us back to the vivid reminders of all of the slave movies that we have watched over the years.
In the White House Briefing Room, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorka addressed the media and here is an excerpt of what he said: “Less than one week ago, there were approximately 15,000 migrants in Del Rio, Texas, the great majority of whom were Haitian nationals. We responded with a surge of resources to address the humanitarian needs of the individuals, many of whom include families with young children. In the midst of meeting these challenges, we — our entire nation — saw horrifying images that do not reflect who we are, who we aspire to be, or the integrity and values of our truly heroic personnel in the Department of Homeland Security. The investigation into what occurred has not yet concluded. We know that those images painfully conjured up the worst elements of our nation’s ongoing battle against systemic racism. We ceased the use of horse patrol units in the area. The agents involved in these incidents have been assigned to administrative duties and are not interacting with migrants while the investigation is ongoing.”
We have never seen that kind of treatment of the Latino people coming from the Central and South American countries. They usually get detained at the border or get sent to detainment centers, never rounded up and corralled like cattle. We certainly never see any Europeans being treated that way when they come into this country illegally. There is always some type of allowance or loophole for them. Even recently with the refugees from Afghanistan seeking asylum, some Americans have commented that it is not fair that the Afghan people are getting the red carpet rolled out for them while the Haitians are getting a beatdown.
One scholar who is trying to understand the disparity in the treatment of Blacks reflects back several decades to when Europeans illegally entered the U.S. through Ellis Island and waited for employers or labor contractors to pick them up and take them to their destination. Back then, Europeans came flooding into this country to avoid various types of persecution and faced no consequences for it.
According to Migrationpolicy.org, today European migration to the U.S. has declined drastically but the ones who do come are not coming under duress. “Compared to the overall foreign- and native-born populations, European immigrants on average are significantly older and more educated and have higher household incomes, though they are less likely to participate in the labor force.” After all, they are often coming from countries that are at an economic advantage. They are well-positioned so they can afford the better things in life. They are not refugees. They are not migrants because they are looking for better opportunity. They usually come to the U.S. looking for a change of scenery.
It is a fact that Black countries across the globe are suffering economically because they are shut out of many trade agreements. They cannot get a leg up economically and therefore are unable to properly employ their citizens. They import more than they export. They rely on remittances from relatives and friends in the diaspora. They are suffering environmentally as storms destroy their homes and they have no money to rebuild. They are being killed because of warring political factions. Those who do not have the resources desperately seek a way of survival for their families, thus coming through the border.
As people of the Caribbean, it is important that we advocate for our Haitian brothers and sisters. Let us not become calloused and brush them aside because of the many injustices that we have witnessed them endure for hundreds of years. (It continues today). Let us give the Haitian people the respect they deserve. We can start by having a dialogue to begin to uncover the source of their strength. Yes, too many people are unaware of who these strong Black people really are. Their journey is very similar to that of African Americans who were denied everything that a human being needed to uplift themselves. They couldn’t take away their desire to overcome the obstacles that were placed in their way.
Haitians survived slavery, bad dictators as their leaders, scarcity because they were always denied resources. I believe they will still survive the treatment at the U.S. border. All they need is an opportunity and they too can realize the American dream.
Only time will tell if the Biden administration will deliver what it promised.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.