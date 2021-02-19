There is a famous quote in the Caribbean. It states, “Books are the storehouses of men’s knowledge.” The book “My Political Journey,” authored by Jamaica’s sixth prime minister, the Hon. P. J. Patterson, shares the knowledge that he gained during his time in office.
He used this platform to candidly share his quest to reshape the mindset of not only his fellow citizens but influence changes throughout the Caribbean. This book was published by the University of the West Indies Press and they proudly announced that Patterson’s book won the Next Generation Indie Book Award in the memoir category for 2020! Another reason to celebrate a son of the Caribbean.
The Next Generation Indie Book Award is an international awards program for independent publishers that recognizes the “most exceptional independently published books for over 70 categories for the year and is presented by the Independent Book Publishing Professionals Group in cooperation with Marylyn Allen of Allen’s O’Shea Literary Agency.”
In an article published in Carib News New York back in March of 2019, Patterson talked about his book and shared his reflections about a time when Caribbean workers, including the working poor, sought to control their own destiny and to be “masters of their own fate.” Under his 14-year leadership he sought to “refashion the social order of Jamaica," while working with other Caribbean countries to move towards “regional and economic cooperation.”
Patterson showed a more personal side of himself in the book when he described the maternal and paternal sides of his family. His maternal side were church folk and many of them chose the teaching profession. He also spoke about his paternal side, where the family members were among the first people to purchase land for agriculture and raising their own animals. His drive to succeed came down a line of people who were determined to pull themselves up by their bootstraps.
Patterson also gave a timeline of his educational journey as he completed primary and secondary school and eventually the University College of the West Indies. Patterson attended the Somerton Primary School in St. James and received a scholarship to Calabar High School. He went on to the University of the West Indies Mona where he earned a bachelor of arts degree in (Honors) English. He travelled to London where he studied Law at The London School of Economics and graduated in 1963 with a LL.B. Patterson was called to the Bar at Middle Temple in 1963 and in that same year he was also admitted to the Jamaican Bar.
This is not the first book published by Patterson. He also wrote "A Jamaican Voice in Caribbean and World Affairs," which is a selection of his speeches from 1992 through 2000. At a book signing in October 2003 held in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, he addressed more than 100 attendees.
He spoke of the travesty of terrorism, specific to the 9/11 tragedy. He was reported to have said that: “History used to be divided between B.C. and A.D. Now it's divided into pre-9/11 and post-9/11. The world we live in now is quite different from the world pre-9/11. No country has the right to unilaterally impose any system on any other country without the consent of the people of that country or the international community. This only goes to prove how much we have to do to make it clear that we are equal human beings, insistent on being treated with dignity.”
He said that the world has to fight terrorism; but in the process, we must retain the “precepts” that are necessary to maintain peace and democracy for generations to come. Those statements were made back in 2003 and the same thing is playing out now in 2021.
For those who are familiar with the legacy of our strong Caribbean leaders, it is not surprising that Patterson mentioned some of them in his memoirs. One leader that he worked under was Michael Manley. He spoke about his relationship with Manley, who was trying to change the social order in Jamaica. He referred to leaders who have made an indelible mark in Caribbean history. Brothers such as Alexander Bustamante and Norman Manley of Jamaica, Grantley Adams of Barbados, Eric Williams of Trinidad and Tobago, Vere Bird of Antigua and Robert Bradshaw of St. Kitts and Nevis. He considered it a privilege to be exposed to all of these memorable political figures.
The Indie Book Award is a well-deserved recognition for a great man.
