The life of an immigrant can be extremely lonely because he or she misses friends and family back in their homeland. The simple lifestyle left behind in the Caribbean is “left behind,” because living in a new culture automatically changes the person. Yes, we still enjoy our Caribbean dishes, we still listen to the music, but deep inside we are forever changed.
Relocating to a new city is tough enough, but moving to a whole other country is even tougher. I remember when my parents decided to move the entire family from the Caribbean to the United States, my older sisters were outdone. How could our mama and papa do this? How could they take us away from everything that we knew? Our school, our friends, our home? The degree of emotions ranged from fear for the younger siblings to anger and frustration for the older siblings. But our hands were tied. As children, we had no choice in the matter, and we had to do what was best for the family.
Coming to this country was a stark contrast to living in the islands. We came from a beautiful, warm place. With the sunny, tropical climate, it was probably in the 80s when we left the islands, and by the time we landed in Philadelphia in February, it felt like we were in sub-zero temperatures. That was HELL to us. Frigid temperatures reigned and all we could do was stay inside and look out the windows at all the white stuff piled up on the ground outside until we were registered for school and we had to go outside in it. Who would choose this??
Anyone who comes to the Northeast United States for the first time during the winter months will tell you the same thing. They question their decision when they get here. Even more challenging is the process of assimilating to this new culture. It can be a stressful, painful process, especially if the first people one gets connected to prove to be unkind and unwelcoming. It is critical for newcomers to rely on their natural instincts and choose their friends wisely.
Seeking out other immigrants, for instance, who have lived in the United States for many years and have already overcome those setbacks is the best way to go. Here are some of the things that will help you to successfully navigate your way as you try to re-establish your life in a new place:
- Before you move, find out if your friends already know someone who is living in the area that you are moving to. If they do, then ask them to introduce you. That is a great start.
- Find a Caribbean cultural organization in your area and give back to the surrounding community or a cause in the islands. In Philadelphia we have the Caribbean Festival Committee, the Saint Vincent & the Grenadines Organization of Philadelphia, Jamaica Land We Love (Jalawelo), the Young Caribbean Professional Network (YCPN) and the African Caribbean Business Council. Become a member, and consider becoming a volunteer in the new city to make a difference.
- If you do not want to be a volunteer, support the organization by attending one of their fundraiser or dinner dances and forge new connections. You’ll be giving back and having fun at the same time.
- Be friendly. Introduce yourself to your new neighbors. Make an effort to meet your neighbors and find out if there are any other neighbors from the Caribbean on the block. After getting a feel for who they are and how they are, invite them over for a housewarming party. You may be making friends for life.
- Another wonderful way to meet people and find something fun to do is to look on the city’s website or look through the cultural calendar of the city and check out the events that interest you.
- Even if you are shy, do not say No to invitations. You have to be open-minded to meeting new people. Be adventuresome and try something out of your comfort zone. If you are single, try going out with a group of your co-workers after work on a Friday. Even if you are married, arrange for a babysitter and have your spouse meet up with you and your co-workers. It is an opportunity to form an extended friendship outside of work.
- Get involved in your company's extracurricular activities or social clubs.
- Use mobile apps to meet new people or your social media account, but be very careful. Maybe your friends or coworkers can recommend a reputable app that has worked well for them. You may be able to find people with common interests.
Becoming connected to a faith-based community is always positive because as Caribbean people the majority of us were raised in the church. It will be very likely that you will meet other immigrants in this kind of circle. These kinds of relationships can last a lifetime.
