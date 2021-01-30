For most people who hail from the Caribbean, when it comes to religion there is no question about the presence of God in their lives. Religion was not only taught in schools and places of worship but also at home. It would not be unusual for many of our Caribbean brothers and sisters who are 50 or older to credit the biblical principles they were taught for their success in life.
Religion is still important to the younger Caribbean generations, but when it comes to praise and worship in the church many older folks are asking truly relevant questions. Is “gospel reggae” along with dancing appropriate for worship? Does it have a place in the church? Has the love of reggae music gone too far in the church culture?
Many Pentecostal churches from the pulpit to the pews have fully embraced this new style. The musical instruments have also changed. Organs and pianos were the primary instruments that accompanied church choirs and church music. Today’s instruments include drums, bass guitars and other percussion instruments that mimic the reggae party sound.
Many of our Caribbean elders view this new trend in worship as unholy and a dishonor to the reverence of God.
We asked Nola Chung, a practicing Christian who worships in Philadelphia, how she feels about reggae gospel in the church. “I believe that music and dancing may be a form of worship,” she responded. “David danced before the Lord and felt undignified. If reggae music and dancing is presented as a form of worship in terms of its form and artistry, my answer is yes. Bob Marley’s words comes to my mind, “one love one heart!”
Dezreen Murray, a Christian who resides in the Alexandria, Virginia, area gave her views on the subject. “I don’t think reggae is going too far in the church. Reggae music is just a rhythm or beat,” she said. “Young Christians will mostly relate to gospel reggae because that is what is trending in their time,” she continued. “The lyrics in the songs are always appropriate in a religious setting but I believe Christians need to know how to conduct themselves. Dancing is one way of worshipping, but the Bible tells us about modesty. It is especially important for pastors to teach and model for their congregations what is expected so that they will not take their dancing in the wrong direction.”
Shen Reed, a former praise dance instructor, emphasized that “I honestly believe there is a certain holiness that goes with worship and reverence to God. Dancing to reggae gospel at a celebration is OK. However, when it comes to divine worship, we have to draw a line. ... I instructed my students in movement that signify praise and honor to God alone. Self was never projected.”
Devon Roberts, an elder in his church in Delaware County, responded by saying: “The question that I ask myself is, who dictates how I worship God? Is it man, or the word of God? As I carefully read and study my Bible, I am led to believe that dancing in the church is not based on sound biblical practice but rather a modern man-made adoption to the worldly theatrics which was never part of divine worship in the temple, synagogue, and early church. I don’t believe there is anything wrong with dancing in itself, what I am saying is that it was not done in the sanctuary during Bible days, but only during festive occasions outside of the temple of God. When King David danced before the Lord, it was not done in the church. There are many passages in the Old Testament about dancing, but none is about dancing in the church, not even one can be found in the New Testament.”
From our point of view, reggae is a beautiful form of music. If the religious reggae song is an original song that has its own original beat and lyrics created for spiritual appeal, then it will work. If it is created based on a dance hall beat and lyrics where when the younger generation hears it, their response will be “that’s ma jam,” because they associate it with the club, then obviously that is not going to work at church. It will not sit well with the mature members of the church and pastor may have to be prepared to lose a few members.
Whether you are looking to do a cross-over of reggae music or rhythm and blues (R&B) music in the church, it is a very sensitive subject depending on the age group that you are talking to and it has to be handled carefully. Religious reggae has already taken root in many churches in the Caribbean and some Caribbean churches here in the U.S., but for the other highly conservative churches, it seems that it would be most likely accepted in their social halls and evening concerts, not in their morning services.
