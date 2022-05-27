At this point, will it ever be possible for the politicians in Washington, D.C., to understand that the immigration policies in the United States are not only unclear and unfair but also very confusing?
A prime example of this unfairness is the former administration’s attack on DACA (Deferred Action Childhood Arrivals). DACA came about to protect students and those serving in the U.S. military who were brought here as young children. It stopped them from being deported.
By law, they were illegal immigrants who were brought into this country by their parents who entered illegally and because they were minors at the time, they had no say in the matter. President Barack Obama tried to resolve their dilemma by introducing DACA. Unfortunately, the Trump administration was totally against it and did everything to reverse it.
A Texas judge issued a ruling on July 16, 2021, that partially ended the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, according to immigrantsrising.org. Since then, other websites have posted information showing that if your DACA application was approved before the court decision, you will continue to have DACA. If you currently have DACA, you can renew it. You can also request and receive advance parole. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will continue to accept the filing of new DACA requests and requests for employment authorization. If you are sending in an application, you should consult a lawyer to find out what the current status of the program is.
Since the Biden administration came into office, they have introduced new visa statuses to protect students and entrepreneurs. The Biden administration is currently creating “pathways” under STEM (Science Technology Engineering and Math) to bring in gifted people who are qualified in many of these areas. This will also allow talented international immigrants residing in the United States to become eligible for specific visas that will allow for legal status while living in the United States. The categories of STEM option visas are: F-1 for students, J-1 for exchange visitors, O-1 for extraordinary ability and EB-2 for a national interest waiver.
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has designated the following areas of studies that a nonimmigrant student may receive consideration under: bioenergy, forestry, human-centered technology design, cloud computing, climate science, earth systems science, economics, computer science, geobiology, data science and business analytics. DHS also said a process will be available to delete or add STEM categories to the list.
In response to joint requests from school principals who are passionate about international education, and department designated sponsors to increase STEM opportunities, the J-1 category visitor’s visa became the solution for 2022 and 2023. The J-1 will allow visitors to the United States to enroll in a pre-doctoral STEM program so that they will qualify to remain in the U.S. longer, for up to 36 months.
The USCIS issued new guidance to expand the fields by which entrepreneurs may qualify for a visa under the STEM opportunity. This is the O-1 visa that would be offered to individuals with extraordinary ability or achievement. The USCIS has expanded the program to include past accomplishments in other areas that relate to an entrepreneur’s occupation.
The Biden administration’s implementation of these opportunities for immigrants will keep hope alive for so many. When we consider the many immigrants with creative minds who have had high accomplishments in their homelands, who had to settle for menial jobs to survive, we know that it is a travesty that they were rejected when they got to the United States. This news of STEM opportunities is uplifting. It is truly a door opener.
When brilliant students receive a top notch education in the United States, it is this country’s loss to deport a person who could make a world of difference socially and economically. It's time that American leaders show fairness to young immigrants who have known no other country as home, those who have been here for most of their lives.
