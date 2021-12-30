Christmas 2021 is behind us, and as we enter the year 2022, concerns about the Omicron strain of the COVID virus continue to mount. “I wish that COVID was like a candle whose flame would automatically go out and never reignite.” That is a quote from an unknown author with whom we wholeheartedly agree. Whether it is curfew, decrease in services or lack of supplies, the COVID-19 plague continues to create havoc not just in our lives in the U.S. but also in the lives of our Caribbean brothers and sisters back home.
After a year of the first COVID-19 case in the Caribbean, CARICOM (the Caribbean Community) has launched its third round of the Caribbean COVID-19 Food Security and Livelihoods Survey. The objective of the follow-up survey is to fully understand what has changed in the lives of their citizens from the beginning of 2020 to now, in terms of jobs, food insecurities and quality of life.
They reported a sampling of the respondent countries and there was an overall commonality among them: Everyone indicated that their well-being is threatened by the far-reaching negative impacts of COVID-19. Without a doubt, the livelihoods of households around the region have been disrupted.
In Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Belize, Bonaire and St. Lucia, concerns about the outbreak and curfews have had some residents protesting about their confinement and ability to freely access resources. The report shows that although market access and price increases have slightly improved since June 2020, about a quarter of the people surveyed were still unable to shop in the markets because they just didn’t have the money.
Their biggest worries continue to be unemployment, contracting the illness, and their inability to meet food or other basic needs. Despite the governments' efforts to give public assistance through supplemental income programs, the aid is sporadic and is still not reaching the most impoverished areas of those countries. Many families have had to reduce their food consumption in order to stretch what little they have. Others have chosen to meet their food needs by reallocating their investments in health and education, which in the long run will undermine the earning potential of their offspring.
The report also shows that things are improving in Barbados: “The snapshot provided by this third survey shows that some of the impacts on people's lives are shifting. Access to markets has steadily improved and so has the availability of key items in stores. At the same time, income and job loss remains widespread, particularly among low-income respondents. Barbados launched its national COVID-19 vaccination campaign in mid-February 2021 so nearly a quarter of the population has received its first shot.
"In Belize, market access slightly improved since April 2020, but four out of ten respondents are still unable to access markets primarily due to the lack of financial means and increasing food prices. Food insecurity remains a major and growing concern, with a worrying number of respondents having no food stocks and reducing the amount they eat.
"Bonaire COVID-19 has had profound impacts on how people in Bonaire meet their most pressing needs and try to earn a living, following multiple lockdowns, movement restrictions and drastic declines in tourism. Vaccination efforts have begun in Bonaire in February 2021 and by the end of April 85% of people are supposed to be vaccinated.
"And in St. Lucia, limited availability of medicines for a third of respondents remains a concern. The food insecurity situation has not improved much since June 2020. Many people are worrying about the inability to meet their food needs and doing so continues to be a struggle.”
In a Nov. 10 update on the pandemic, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) reported that COVID-19 infections had declined in the previous two months; however, they have increased in South American and Caribbean countries. PAHO reported an uptick in cases in Trinidad and Tobago, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, and in Dominica where the increase is the highest. Jamaica, Nicaragua and St. Vincent and the Grenadines are countries with less than 20% of their population vaccinated. Haiti has less than 1% fully vaccinated. A total of 22 countries in the region have signed agreements to access vaccines through the COVAX facility. In addition, 10 countries in the region — Bolivia, Dominica, El Salvador, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Nicaragua, St. Lucia, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines — are eligible to benefit.
The U.S. Congress has provided upwards of $17 billion in international affairs funding and is considering the Biden administration’s 2022 budget request for nearly $2.1 billion to aid recovery from the pandemic and address other challenges.
The hope is that helping the region to recover will lower transmissions in the flow of travelers between the two regions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.