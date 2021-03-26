Back home in the Caribbean, most kids learn the art of cooking by watching their mom or grandma cook, starting as early as 8 or 9 years old.
My first memories of cooking are of my mother preparing every meal from scratch. She insisted that we have a hot breakfast every morning before we headed off to school. When we got home, she was already making dinner. Most of the times, the smell was amazing. As we say in the islands, “it mek mi mouth jus wattah.”
I can also recall being invited over to my neighbor’s house to cook because she had a great big kitchen and a nice stove with an oven. She was like another grandma figure in my life, and she taught me how to knead flour for dumplings when I was about 10 years old.
I became really good at it, and my favorite part after I kneaded the flour was practicing shaping the dumplings. To my delight, she allowed me to place one next to the boiling pot on the stove, and with the heat on the stovetop, my dumpling would be cooked in minutes. That was like my personal hors d'oeuvre.
With this kind of practice (which continues in the rural areas today) most Caribbean youth could cook a complete meal by the time they were 12 years old. Sometimes they had to do the cooking when mom couldn’t.
For some young people of Caribbean descent who were born in the United States, it is challenging to learn how to prepare a cultural meal. Why? They lack the desire to learn how because they just want someone else to cook the meal and they can eat it right away. Or they lack the patience. Prepping the meats takes time. For example, jerk chicken and curried chicken have to be marinated for hours prior to cooking so they have the right flavor. Most kids born in the U.S. do not even want to touch the meat to clean and prep it for cooking. Rather than learning how to cook it, they take the easy route and go to their favorite restaurant and order up a plate.
On the other hand, Mia, who is 17, is the opposite. She has been eating her grandmother’s chicken soup since she was a toddler. This is a Saturday tradition in her family. All of the grandchildren have made it clear to their mom, by no uncertain terms, that their grandmother’s soup is the best. Nothing can compare to it.
Lately, since she is getting up in age, Mia’s grandmother has not been feeling up to making the soup. Mia said she was determined that she was going to surprise her grandmother and cook her up a “banging” pot of soup.
So, what did Mia do? She decided to look it up on YouTube. And suh nuf, she found the video that she wanted. She watched the video, wrote down the ingredients needed and then asked her mother to take her to the Caribbean (West Indian) food store to purchase the ingredients. She then played the video while she cooked.
“The key is always following the recipe exactly as directed,” she said. “If they tell you to start cooking the chicken first, you cook the chicken first. And then you put in the root vegetables, like the yellow yam and coco, and the scallion, and then the Grace Chicken Soup mix with pumpkin.”
Mia said she knew the soup was good when her brother wanted another cup. She dished it up and presented it to her grandmother, who gave her a “B+.” She said the next thing on her list is learning how to cook her aunt’s lip-smacking good curried chicken.
We asked Mia what was the main reason that she wanted to learn how to cook Caribbean food. “Because I want to claim my culture,” she explained. “I will feel more Jamaican if I can cook the food and make it taste authentic. Also, because I genuinely just like the food. It is my favorite and I enjoy cooking. After my grandma or aunt isn’t here anymore, I can tell my kids the history behind the making of the food. I can say my grandma used to make this chicken soup every Saturday or that my aunt taught me how to make this curried chicken. Her curried chicken was the best that I have ever had.”
It is no surprise that young Caribbean Americans who grew up enjoying their favorite Caribbean dishes are now creating recipes of their own. Even though some young people of Caribbean descent may not see the need to pass down the tradition, we can only hope that as they mature, they will see how important it is to retain the Caribbean culture as a part of their identity and their children’s identity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.