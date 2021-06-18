Very much like here in the United States, the traditional role of men and women in the Caribbean culture is gradually evolving.
There was a time when men were the primary bread winners and women were the nurturers and caregivers of the family. In today’s Caribbean society, however, a woman’s role is being redefined so that in many cases women are or will become the main bread winners within families.
Thanks to organizations like U.N. Women and the Caribbean Policy Development Center, whose goal is to educate women in agriculture and entrepreneurship, more women have the support that they need to uplift themselves and take care their families.
An online United Nations article written in 2014 addressed the gender divide in Caribbean countries. The article stated that traditionally young Caribbean women outperform young Caribbean men in secondary education, but after graduation the young women are most likely to be unemployed or underemployed and forced to live in poverty. Thanks to the U.N. Women (a branch of the United Nations), this gender inequality will eventually be history.
Barbadian, Grenadian and Jamaican women have experienced true “girl power” empowerment after attending workshops offered through the Caribbean Policy Development Center (CPDC). The focus was on becoming an agricultural producer. The women were educated on producing Irish potatoes, organic mushrooms, strawberries and a variety of fruits and vegetables.
They were also encouraged to diversify their goods by creating another product with their fruits and vegetables, such as juices, pepper sauces and dried fruits. The women were taught marketing skills and were encouraged to sell their products at the marketplaces in their own communities. Women also marketed their products to tourists in vacation areas.
The coronavirus has greatly impacted the women farmers in many Caribbean islands. In Dominica, for instance, health officials had ordered all markets closed in order to reduce the spread of the deadly virus. Restaurants and ports were also affected, so the farmers’ produce was left to rot.
U.N. Women provided assistance in connecting women’s farming groups from Morne Prosper, Bellevue Chopin, North East and Warner Farmer’s Market to new outlets and marketing opportunities in other parts of the island. The women were advised to develop a weekly inventory of their produce in order for retailers and individuals to place orders ahead of time. Women have since become more sophisticated and are advertising their produce online.
In March 2020, at the beginning of the pandemic, the World Bank did a story on women titled “Reflections on Leadership, Entrepreneurship and Navigating the Workplace.” The numerous women who were interviewed were from Dominica, Belize, St. Lucia and the Dominican Republic. They all attributed their current success to one key thing — the support of a loving family. Their parents, who did not receive a formal education, instilled in them the importance of getting a good education and being a role model for the younger generation of children in their family. They were also self-motivators. They wanted something better for themselves and went after it. Several of the women are excelling in the field of science, which was a primarily male profession.
The article said many more women are graduating from universities and colleges. “With 70% women and 30% men graduating, it seems as if the females are more motivated to move on to higher learning, the article said.
The advice that these women had for young girls trying to kick-start a career is to be risk-takers. One of the operations officers at the World Bank, Carmen Amaro, said they should not “be afraid to exercise a woman-like leadership style. We don’t necessarily have to lead the same way as men to be in positions of authority. Believe in yourself and trust yourself.” And that will carry them a long way.
Here’s to the women who are trailblazers, the ones who could not be stopped, the ones who put their best foot forward. Here’s to those who are surviving and becoming successful even through this pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.