I woke up this morning and turned on my cell phone only to see very disturbing news. The headline that rose from the screen to greet me made me very emotional. A 17-year-old girl, Jalisa McGowan, had lost her life because the emergency room medical staff at the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) refused to treat her during an asthma attack.
A YouTube video showed her mother and father standing in their living room as they recounted the events that led to their daughter’s demise. The young woman’s parents had rushed her to the closest hospital (UHWI) when she was in the throes of the attack. They didn’t have the convenience of an ambulance with EMTs to call like we do here in the United States.
Unfortunately, when they arrived, the hospital’s medical staff did not exhibit the level of compassion that was needed. Instead of immediately administering aid, they insisted that the parents fill out forms while the young lady sat in a wheelchair dying, unable to breathe on her own. The staff eventually told the parents to take her to another hospital. They took her to the next nearest hospital.
The mother said she had begged the nurse in attendance at UHWI to administer treatment right there in the emergency room lobby. The head nurse said that the last time she had treated a patient in the lobby, she got in trouble, and she was not going to do it.
What? Stop! Hold it! Wait a minute! Get in trouble for what, helping to save a young person who had her whole life in front of her? Why didn’t the humanity or the mother instincts (if she was a mother) in this nurse take over? To heck with what the managers and directors would say. Do Caribbean nurses have to take a Hippocratic oath, or is that just doctors? Ethics should have outweighed red tape and internal protocol.
When someone is in the middle of an asthma attack, there is not a lot of time to waste, to dillydally around, as we would say. It must be attended to right away. It seems simple enough and routine enough that they would, at minimum, give her an inhaler.
I cannot even imagine what happens in the heart of a mother who sees that her child is struggling to breathe. Upon their arrival at the hospital, I imagine the mom felt hopeful because her daughter would receive the proper treatment and would be OK. But the hope was short-lived. She passed away in her mother’s arms shortly thereafter at Andrews Memorial Hospital, where the doctors and nurses rushed to save her life but were unsuccessful.
Jamaican health officials have said that due to COVID-19 hospitals have been forced to move away from nebulization that is traditionally used to treat asthma because “the release of aerosols may contain contaminated droplets.” The fear of COVID-19 has caused unintended outcomes everywhere.
How often do these types of situations play out in hospitals across the Caribbean, where patients don’t get the medical attention they need? It happens too often in poor and underserved communities where people don’t have the money to afford good health care. We interviewed a nurse in training in Jamaica. She told us how an old man with a bad wound came to a free clinic where she was working.
“He was the first in line when the doors opened,” she said. “Because of his unkempt appearance, all of the nurses there kept skipping over him and treating other patients. At the end of the day, they started packing up their belongings and one by one walked by this man as if he were invisible and they headed home.” She said she couldn’t just leave him there. She got bandages and ointment, took off the old bandages, and cleaned and redressed the wound.
Caribbean Americans, we are fully aware that our homelands are not always a “paradise” as described in brochures, magazines or television ads. A lot about the health care system in the Caribbean desperately needs fixing. Some hospitals do not have basic first aid supplies that they need. We hear unbelievable stories from relatives all the time. We know that tourists who vacation on the island receive much better medical attention than a lot of the citizens.
It is up to us, the diaspora, to put pressure on elected officials and dignitaries who are honored guests at fundraisers and events held in the United States every year. When we return to some sense of normalcy and we have their ear, we must be a catalyst by demanding change.
