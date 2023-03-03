Caribbean people love to compare differences within their cultures. They compare foods, music and beliefs and there are often distinct differences in these areas; however, on the topic of education, everyone agrees that “there is nothing better than a good education.” They believe that no matter how poor a person is, there is hope if they become educated.
To get an idea of how the Caribbean measures up to the United States, let's look at some statistics. According to World Bank statistics compiled for 2022, 79% of U.S. adults are literate, and 54% have literacy below sixth-grade level. The World Bank statistic for Latin America and the Caribbean combined in 2020 was 94.12%, a up .02 percentage points from 2019.
For Caribbean Americans who want to know where their homeland falls on the literacy spectrum, the World Bank's 2022 breakdown shows the following literacy rates: 1. Barbados (99.9%); 2. Trinidad and Tobago (99.9%); 3. Antigua and Barbuda (99.8%); 4. St. Kitts/Nevis (99%); 5. Grenada (99%); 6. Montserrat (97%); 7. St. Vincent and the Grenadines (96%); 8. Bahamas (95%); 9. Suriname (94.4%); 10. Dominica (94%); 11. St. Lucia (90%); 12. Jamaica (88%); 13. Guyana (86%); 14. Belize (83%); and 15. Haiti (61%). (We do not have the figures for every island.)
In a 2022 CARICOM article, writer Elizabeth Morgan pointed out that Guyana led the way in literacy in the 1960s but saw a decline later because they were not in an economic position to sustain it. Barbados and Trinidad & Tobago were economically able to pour funding into education consistently, so they maintained high literacy rates through the years.
Education is mandatory and free for all Caribbean citizens between the ages of 5 to 17 years. Free education covers kindergarten through to the completion of secondary school/high school. There is also an option, for those who qualify, to receive an additional two years of high school leading to an advanced level proficiency certificate in preparation for tertiary education.
Education, in many English-speaking countries in the Caribbean, has been patterned after the British colonial system that was created for the white colonizers. Although it has changed over the years, it is still reflected in the examination system today. But it may finally be restructured.
The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) was established in 1972 by the participating governments in the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) to conduct examinations across the region. It is empowered to conduct the exams as it sees fit and award certificates and diplomas based on the results of any such examinations. They can set the standards for the examinations and the guidelines for qualification requirements of the candidates and the fees payable by them.
The council provides educational certifications in 16 English-speaking Caribbean Commonwealth countries and territories and has replaced the General Certificate of Education (GCE) examinations used by England and some other members of the Commonwealth. The council is made up of members from the 16 territories and the region's two universities, the University of Guyana and the University of the West Indies. It advises regional governments on education.
The organization has been looking at the education data post-COVID and has found that from 2020 to the end of 2022, the literacy percentage has slightly decreased. Students did not learn as much in a virtual classroom setting.
Other problems in the region have worsened. The shortage of qualified and experienced teachers across the region has become worse because they have been recruited abroad with higher salaries and better opportunities, especially in the fields of science and technology. Fewer men have been entering the teaching profession, so it has become more feminized. Girls seem more committed to their studies, so they have been outperforming boys at both the secondary level (high school) and the tertiary level (college).
In an article on the CXC website, Dr. Didacus Jules wrote, “We are at a historical juncture in the Caribbean when we must take careful stock of where we are, where we seek to go and how we intend to get there. So much has happened internationally in the global economy, in society and in technology and so much has happened on the regional front as well that necessitates deep reflection on our options and our possibilities. Taking these challenges into account, the Caribbean today needs an education system which is an effective vehicle of human empowerment and social transformation. To create this, we must first ask ourselves 'What must education achieve in the contemporary Caribbean?'”
