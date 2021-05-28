In the Caribbean, we know all too well about stretching a meal. And like many other countries around the world rice is a go-to grain that we use to feed a large family. We had to become creative with the ingredients that we added to the rice so that meals would be appetizing and inviting but at the same time affordable.
One good way to stretch rice is by adding beans. On almost every island a mainstay dish is “rice and peas” or “rice and beans.” In this case, we are talking about kidney beans. If you don’t have any meat, beans are a good source of protein. They are filling and inexpensive. You can purchase a can of beans for less than $1.00. If kidney beans are not available, then the second choice is gungo peas, also known as pigeon peas. What makes the dish taste so good is adding coconut milk. Most people love their jerk chicken or curry goat with either “rice and peas” or “gungo peas and rice.” If that’s not available, then you can use whatever type of beans you have on hand, dried or canned. Just use the right seasoning to make it taste right.
Diri ak legim is a nutritious Haitian rice dish consisting of legim. Legim is made with a variety of vegetables such as cabbage, watercress, and eggplant. When added to the rice, it makes a very healthy meal. Diri ak djon djon is another Haitian dish. It is made by combining rice with black mushrooms. These mushrooms, grown locally, are added to the dish and they turn the rice a grayish black color, giving the dish its distinctive colors and flavors. It has a look similar to dirty rice.
When you travel to Haiti, make sure you try the dessert, Du riz au lait (rice pudding). Traditionally rice pudding is usually eaten as dessert, but many Haitians have it for breakfast. Ingredients include precooked rice, brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, milk, cloves, vanilla and raisins. This recipe can be prepared in a saucepan on top of the stove by simply combining all the ingredients. When served around Christmas time, the same ingredients are used; however, “Rhum Barbancort” (rum) is usually added to enhance the flavor.
A very popular rice dish in Trinidad and Tobago is Pelau. This dish is a Caribbean version of a polow dish that originated in Central and South Asia. East Indians who came to Trinidad and Tobago as indentured servants brought their traditional pelau recipes with them. This dish wove its way into the fabric of the culture and is still popular today. Pelau is a one-pot dish that consists of a choice of chicken, beef or pork that is sautéed with sugar and Caribbean spices. It has a smoky sweet flavor. Rice, vegetables and coconut milk are added and allowed to simmer until fully cooked.
Arroz imperial from Cuba consists of chicken pieces, bacon, onions, green peppers, garlic, tomato sauce, lime juice, dry sherry, peas, rice, chicken broth, mayonnaise and grated cheese. This one-pan meal is hearty enough to be served as a main dish on its own but is often served as a side dish.
Caribbean cuisine has crossed cultural barriers and become an exotic choice on many upscale restaurant menus in the United States. With the summer months and the holidays coming up, these recipes could introduce a whole new depth of flavor to routine dishes. Bon appetit!
Try this recipe:
Antigua & Barbuda seasoned rice
1 pound rice
¼ lb salt beef
4 chicken wings (cut in pieces)
½ lb fresh meat (other pieces of leftover meats can also be added)
2 cups green peas
2 onions (cut in pieces)
1 cup (diced pumpkin)
1 cup chopped spinach
½ cup oil
4 tbsps. margarine
2 tsps. pounded chive and thyme
2 tomatoes (cut in pieces)
4 tbsps. ketchup
Salt and pepper to taste
Method
Clean and wash rice. Wash and cut vegetables in pieces except peas or beans. Cut meats in pieces.
Heat oil. Add meats. Fry. Turn occasionally. Add rice and vegetables. When frying, turn to prevent food sticking to the bottom of pan. Add the rest of the ingredients. Add enough water to cover and cook ingredients.
Simmer on a low flame until all the liquid is absorbed. Serve hot on lettuce leaves.
Jamaican rice and peas (rice and beans)
1 cup dried kidney beans — rinsed, soaked overnight and drained
3 cups water
1 small onion, finely chopped
2 scallions, finely chopped
3 garlic cloves, minced
5 allspice berries
3 thyme sprigs
1 Scotch bonnet pepper
Kosher salt
One 13.5-ounce can unsweetened coconut milk
2 cups long-grain white rice
Step 1
In a large saucepan, cover the beans with the water and bring to a boil over moderately high heat. Stir in the onion, scallions, garlic, allspice, thyme, Scotch bonnet, ginger, 2 teaspoons salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Stir in the coconut milk and bring to a simmer. Cover and simmer over low heat until beans are tender, about 45 minutes to an hour.
Step 2
Stir in the rice, cover and simmer over low heat until the rice is tender and the liquid is absorbed, about 30 minutes. Keep an eye on the Scotch bonnet pepper because you do not want it to break open. Remove from the heat and let steam for 10 minutes, then discard the Scotch bonnet. Serve hot.
