The U.S. House Select Committee hearings regarding the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol are generating many mixed responses among Caribbean-Americans and first-generation Americans of Caribbean descent.
One individual who has served in the armed forces for over eight years shared these sentiments: “In my training I believe this could be described as a dog and pony show. ... First of all, this is not a real trial and there are no real consequences. ... I question what or if anything will change. I question the real authority of the Select Committee and I must admit my anxiety while waiting for this to end because nothing is going to happen.”
Devon Roberts, a resident of Philadelphia, also shared his feelings after watching the hearings. “When I immigrated to the United States back in 1970, I was a teenager who came with a dream of attaining a better life,” he said. “At that time, I saw America as the most ideal place on the planet to be. I had the opportunity and freedom to achieve anything I wanted to. I felt very welcomed and appreciated as an immigrant. Today, however, there are many Americans who are directing their angers and fears toward immigrants.”
The way that I feel right now, with the negative atmosphere of the current political crisis and the threat to the democracy, is a sense of hopelessness.
As columnists and immigrants who have adapted to and adopted the United States of America as home, we are disturbed and disheartened by what happened during the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. Not in our wildest dreams would we imagine that this country would be teeter-tottering on the edge where some of its citizens would resort to these types of actions. The dictionary describes anarchy as a state of disorder due to absence or nonrecognition of authority, and that is precisely what happened that day.
Quite honestly, we thought that these hearings would just be a repeat of what we saw with the violence of thousands of Americans being reviewed over and over and over again, but it was not. Surprisingly, the testimony of key witnesses who have appeared in front of the committee has been mind-blowing. We both found ourselves, quite a number of times, with jaw dropped and mouth wide open.
African Americans who were born on this soil are wondering if politicians are trying to roll back the hands of time and put us back into slavery. Caribbean-Americans and other brown-skinned immigrants, who chose to come to this country, are wondering if they will try to put laws on the books to deport us back to our countries that President Donald Trump dubbed “s---hole countries."
I know that going back in time probably sounds really good to some because I have heard it said that “slavery (of the Black race) was not so bad.” On W. Kamau Bell's “United Shades of America” on CNN, an Irish woman said the Irish had it far worse than enslaved Blacks. Ummm, I wonder which world she has been living in.
Let’s not make any mistakes. The Trump era has changed this country. It signaled to every dormant racist that it’s OK to crawl out from under their rocks. Every Caucasian person who has ever felt threatened by the mixing of the races has been encouraged to seize their Second Amendment rights and bear arms. They are being encouraged to defend their middle-class and upper-class positions as if their life depends on it. And most of them believe that it does. But this country cannot forever keep up this farce of embracing diversity while these groups of people are trying to start a civil war.
As naturalized American citizens, when Trump was in office and we listened to his rhetoric and listened to the news, it was hard to believe that he cared about all the American people. We have watched most of the testimony and unfortunately it confirmed what we thought. It was a relief to learned that there are Republican politicians who took their oath seriously and are determined not to fall for the lies about a stolen election. Our hope is that even though no one will be charged, this hearing will become a platform for the powers that be to make the necessary changes and ensure that nothing like this ever happens again. Thank God we have a different president who cares about the greater good.
What are we really on the precipice of here? We don’t know. But we should shut this thing down swiftly because we need to arrest the development of any organization that would thwart democracy.
U.S. House Select Committee, you are doing the right thing.
