The government of the United Kingdom made June 22 National Windrush Day in 2018, and it is being officially celebrated for the first time this year — the 75th year since the Windrush generation arrived in the U.K. in 1948.
That year, the first Caribbean natives arrived on a ship called the “MV Empire Windrush.” That immigration occurred because Great Britain desperately needed workers to rebuild the country after the devastation of World War II. Britain embraced the Caribbean people during that period, but in 2018 there was a political move to deport that generation and their descendants because they did not have a right to be there.
Fast forward to June 22, 2023, and it seems that protests and undisputable historical facts have led the British government to acknowledge the contributions those people have made to British society, and instead of deporting them, they are embracing and celebrating them for those contributions.
Celebrations have been planned to educate British citizens in promoting inclusion and understanding the Windrush story.
How did Great Britain get to where they are today? When they needed help, where did they look to? To the islands of the British Commonwealth, the Caribbean colonies.
The first recruitment resulted in 1,029 passengers, mostly young men from Jamaica, Bermuda, Trinidad and British Guyana (now Guyana). Some online reports suggest that the Windrush ship also stopped in Cuba and Mexico. Despite the language barrier, Mexicans and Cubans probably also immigrated on the Windrush.
The new immigrants back then were just like today’s immigrants to the United States. They were hard-working people who were determined to make a better life for themselves in Great Britain. The faced many challenges in getting accustomed to the new culture and climate in Britain, which was not easy. According to the “History Press” online report, some Caribbean immigrants returned to their homelands but the majority stayed.
An incentive for the 1948 immigrants was the British Nationality Act, which declared that all Caribbean people living in Britain and the British colonies had the right of entry and settlement in Great Britain. By 1956, 40,000 Caribbean immigrants moved to the Colonial “Mother Land,” according to “History Press.”
As the Caribbean presence in Great Britain grew, so did the determination to keep the Caribbean culture alive. Where there are Jamaican people, there will always be jerk chicken, stewed chicken or curried chicken. Where there are Trinidadians, there will be roti, where there are Bermudians there will be fish chowder, and where there are Guyanese people there will be some pepper pot.
Similarly for Caribbean music, if there are Jamaicans there will be reggae, and for Trinidadians, Bermudians and Guyanese there will be calypso and steel pan.
No one can deny that the Caribbean culture has garnered much respect in Great Britain since the 1940s. Many of our relatives in London are excited about the three-day celebration from June 22 to 24. One cousin messaged us on WhatsApp and said, “I was cynical about it but seeing it materialize actually gives me hope. It made my day!”
To date, the government has dedicated $4.7 million in funding to honor the Windrush legacy, including almost $3.5 million over five years for the Windrush Day Grant Scheme and $1.25 million for the National Windrush Monument.
It can no longer be denied — Caribbean people were very instrumental in rebuilding Great Britain.
