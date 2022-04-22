To allow dreadlocks or not to allow dreadlocks? Businesses and schools have struggled with this question for many decades. It has come up time and time again as an issue.
But locks are not new. Here is some history about dreadlocks. Early stories of dreadlocks have originated from places like India and Egypt. According to several websites, in Hinduism the dreadlocked deity Shiva played an important role and had a big impact on Indian culture and was an inspiration for millions of people that practiced the religion. In Egypt, archeologists have unearthed ancient mummies with dreadlocks and art that depicted dreadlocked humans. Several of those mummies have been discovered with their dreadlocks still connected to their skulls. The original dreadlocks have been around since caveman times, but the hairstyle was not a choice and was very different back then. They had no hairbrushes and combs.
As Caribbean people, we can recall a time when this kind of hairstyle was perceived negatively. Back in the 1960s and '70s, people with dreads were mainly those of the Rastafarian persuasion and that was certainly a taboo. When Rastafarians began wearing locks, most of them were very unkempt. As children, our parents warned us about talking to men and boys who were a part of the religion because of the ganja smoking and other criminal behavior. We literally shuddered with fear as we walked by a Rasta man because of our learned responses.
Dreadlocks have certainly come a long way! Locks (aka locs) became more mainstream when reggae musicians like Bob Marley and Peter Tosh started performing for large audiences in England and the United States. Marley changed the perception of many people, even though his locks were not as coiffed as the people wearing them today. I can recall a concert that Bob Marley and the Wailers did in Philadelphia back in the mid-'70s. I was in close proximity to him and can still recall his comment to a reporter that "in the fullness of time dreadlocks will be popular all over the world."
At the time, I didn’t think anything of this comment. I basically dismissed it; however, now I can reflect back on it and understand the power of words because this was a prophesy that came to pass.
He was right. Dreadlocks, right now in 2022, are at the height of acceptance in the African-American community and can be seen on many more heads than ever before. And some Caucasians who consider themselves naturalists or those who have converted to Rastafarianism are sporting dreadlocks.
Call me old-fashioned, but when dreadlocks are not properly maintained it does not matter how dressed up a person is; those dreads can be extremely unattractive. On the other end of the spectrum, I've also seen many people with well-maintained dreadlocks that look very attractive, even stunning when paired with the right outfit.
What about seniors wearing dreads? I think that my generation, in their 50s and 60s, have evolved. Now they embrace it and choose dreads as a religious or cultural statement as opposed to a fashion trend.
Jordyn Sizer has been grooming and growing his dreadlocks for the past 12 years. He said that in the beginning of his loc journey, he was fascinated with the look, but as his hair grew, he started to understand the connection between Jamaica and dreadlocks. “It is more than a hairstyle, it is a way of life," he said, adding, "One thing that I found interesting is that a lot of people automatically assumed that I am Jamaican because I have loc.”
“For my sons, their locks are a source of pride,” said Yvette Maddix, who has two sons with dreadlocks. She has been locking their hair from the beginning. The locks started out at about 2 inches and now they are about 20 inches. “Their hair represents strength and beauty,” she continued. The locks are iconic in our culture, and for their generation, it helps them with their identity and gives them a better sense of self.
