In last week's column, we talked about “Out with the old and in with the new.” This week we are talking about the oldies but goodies! The goody that we are referring to is Beres Hammond, the James Brown of reggae music. Others refer to him as the lover's rock ambassador.
The Beres Hammond Solid Love Tour 2022 took place at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) in Newark, New Jersey, on Aug. 13. To get fans excited, NJPAC led off with the teaser, “Beres Hammond returns to NJPAC for one night of romantic reggae. Beres’ hit songs reflect the best of roots reggae, dancehall, rocksteady, funk, soul and R&B. Lift your spirits and feel the love!”
Hammond, a singer and songwriter, came on the music scene in the 1970s and was said to be at the height of his career in the 1990s, but you could not tell fans who packed the house that he is not still at the peak of his music career. As he entered center stage, they gave a standing ovation (before he even started singing) and let out cheers of appreciation for the musician.
The Hammond sound took on a life of its own. Every song that he sang, make no mistake about it, most of the audience members knew the words. The audience screamed in unison and waved their hands in unison as they belted out their favorite songs. Those who remembered to bring their Jamaican flags (I forgot mine) waved their flags too. With shoutouts from the DJ on stage, people from Brazil, Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago, Haiti, St. Lucia, Canada and of course the U.S. and Jamaica hollered back to show that Hammond fans will come from near and far to see him. We did!
Even though there is a show in Ardmore today, Sunday, Aug. 21, my sisters and I (and one of their husbands) drove a couple of hours to Newark to see the show there last Saturday.
Was it worth it? Here is our feedback.
Winsome and Jack D: This show was unlike a lot of Caribbean events that we’ve been to. It started on time. Beres Hammond and his band were great! He still got the moves and the voice at 66 years old. Third World opened for him, and it was one of the best surprises. Their lead singer sang some amazing opera! We would definitely see them again.
Beverley J: This was my first time attending a Beres Hammond concert. It was exciting, nostalgic and magical. His band and backup singers created an authentic reggae sound that for a moment transformed my mind to a time of unity, a time when I was so young and innocent. It took me back to a time when the reggae and rock steady beats compelled a person to nod their head and stamp their feet because the music was that good. When he sang “Feel Good” ("I feel good when you’re wrapped up in my arms; dancing to the reggae song; feel good, feel good"), it was wonderful. After listening to and appreciating Beres Hammond’s music for so many years, I can honestly say I enjoyed listening to him belt out his songs of love. “I felt really good” at the end of the day.
Clair D: Well, I was too young to appreciate Hammond's songs in the 1970s but I sure do appreciate them now. My favorite song is also, “I Feel Good.” I listen to that reggae song quite often when I am getting my steps in. Another favorite of mine is “No Goodbye” and “Standing In My Way.” But I must say that for me, the piece d’ resistance of the show was the band that opened for him. You might know that band by the name of Third World. I will just say that they were awesome, and they left me wanting more.
All in all, Beres Hammond put on a good show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.