Reggae music became popular in the late 1960s, when young people were excited about it and gravitated to the new sound. The artists were mainly grass-roots people who used their voices to articulate a message and communicate to the masses. Old-time reggae lyrics described life events in the Caribbean culture to which most people could relate.
The juke boxes in bars of small villages and towns, the record players at home and the DJs on the radio all played the popular songs of the day. Reggae artists like Gregory Isaacs, Eric Donaldson, the I Threes and of course Bob Marley and the Wailers had their turns at the top of the charts. They sold thousands of records, and some sold millions.
But wait a minute, before there was reggae, there was mento music in the 1950s. Most of us have never heard of mento. So, what is it? Commonly mistaken for calypso, mento is a form of Jamaican folk music that predates calypso. It featured instruments such as the acoustic guitar, hand drums, the banjo and the rhumba box, which brought the bass to the music.
It originated from when African slaves were made by slave masters to sing European folk songs. Inevitably, the slaves incorporated their own traditions and sounds into the music, which evolved into mento.
It wasn’t until the 1940s and 1950s that mento was widely accepted in the Caribbean, and it was eventually replaced by ska, rocksteady and reggae. According to the website jamaicanmusic.com, major 1950s mento recording artists included Louise Bennett, Count Lasher, Harold Richardson, Lord Flea, Lord Fly, Alerth Bedasse with Chin's Calypso Sextet, Laurel Aitken, Denzil Laing, Lord Composer, Lord Lebby, Lord Power, Hubert Porter and Harry Belafonte.
Next we had ska, which originated in Jamaica in the late 1950s. Ska combined mento and calypso and incorporated some American jazz, rhythm and blues. Ska was also a dance that was done with the music. Ska artists included the Skalites, Toots and the Maytals, Don Drummond and Byron Lee and the Dragonaires.
According to musicuk.com, ska saw its first wave of acceptance in the 1960s when it became the most popular form of music in Jamaica. The second wave of popularity came when Jamaicans started emigrating to the United Kingdom.
“Rhythms and melodies from first-wave Jamaican ska were combined with elements of punk rock to yield music that had a different attitude, and was more up tempo and high-energy than first-wave ska.” This became known as the 2Tone because of the layering of music styles made popular by Jerry Dammers and his band the Specials. This was the first type of cross-over music from the Caribbean region to the European continent.
The third wave of popularity came when bands in America heard the 2Tone and started adding ska to their sound. That is how ska landed on the Atlantic coast.
After that came rocksteady, a style that featured an accompaniment of piano and guitar. Rocksteady was a staccato of rhythm and blues, jazz, ska, and African and Latin American drums. The rocksteady dance style was toned down from ska, easygoing and relaxed.
And finally we have reggae, which has gained global acceptance through the music of Bob Marley, who we call the prophet because every song on every one of his albums was prophetic.
When Bob Marley was interviewed after a show in Philadelphia in the mid-1970s, he said “music is an international language.” And he was right. Reggae music will withstand the test of time.
Bob Marley and artists like Jimmy Cliff, Burning Spear, Peter Tosh, Black Uhuru and many more were trailblazers. The original reggae music in the early days made us tap our feet, snap our fingers, nod our heads and move our shoulders. Like Bob Marley said, “One good thing about music, when it hits you — you feel OK.”
The repertoire of reggae songs speaks about everybody’s experience, whether love, respect, fear, honor or even politics. This music can influence hearts and minds.
