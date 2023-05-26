Many people in the Caribbean are very familiar with bay leaves because they have been used in their households all their lives. The bay leaf (Laurus nobilis) is a perennial shrub that has been cultivated in many regions, including the Caribbean.
Organic Facts says many variations of the plant containing leaves are referred to as “bay leaves,” but the true bay leaf is scientifically known as Laurus nobilis. Other plants resemble the bay leaf plant and some have the same aroma, but they do not have the same nutrient content.
The leaves vary in size from 2 to 5 inches in diameter. The leaves are thick and shiny with a color ranging from bright green to a lighter green. The darker leaves are more mature and richer in flavor. Identified as a plant in the myrtle family, it is found throughout the Caribbean. The tree needs plenty of sunshine and water to grow, so the Caribbean is ideal. The leaves are available all year round and are usually sold fresh simply because they are so plentiful across the region. They can also be dried and stored indefinitely.
The Dominican creole name for the bay tree is Bwa Den. Three varieties of leaves are found in Dominica and other parts of the Caribbean: one plant is called common, and the others are anise scented and citronella scented. They are used to make bay oil, and each variety is a little different, with its own distinct scent profile. The leaves are boiled and distilled to make bay oil.
Caribbean folks have relied on the plant over the centuries and have passed down recipes for using the leaves from generation to generation. Drink a cup of bay leaf tea to help with your digestive issues or lower blood pressure, they would say. They would say the leaves can soothe muscle aches and pains and that the oil produced from the leaves contains anti-bacterial properties. When you don’t have a doctor’s office in your community, advice from the elders is all you have until you can travel to a nearby town and see a medical doctor.
Throughout the Caribbean, bay leaves are used mainly for medicinal and cooking purposes. For islands such as Grenada (the spice island) bay leaves are used to enhance many dishes like soups and stews, including the national dish called oil down. For other islands like St. Lucia, bay leaf is primarily used for medicinal purposes like respiratory, sinus and digestive issues.
In Barbados, the bay leaf tree is commonly known as the spice leaf tree, and the leaves are used to keep insects away. In other parts of the Caribbean, this large, towering tree is also known as “sweet bay” and the “bay rum tree.”
Bay leaves are placed in closets and or cupboards because they exude a fragrance that is unpleasant to insects but welcoming to humans — especially Barbadians, who use the leaves for men’s cologne, soaps and even in hair products.
In Trinidad and Tobago, the leaves are used in cooking — one of the main uses is as a meat tenderizer.
In the U.S. Virgin Islands, it is no surprise that the bay leaf tree is also called the medicine tree.
People from the Bahamas use bay leaves to enhance their souse dishes. Locals say their chicken souse, for instance, does not taste the same without that bay leaf flavor.
Bay leaves play such an important role in Caribbean culture that they are imported to the United States, where they are available for purchase at most Caribbean markets, either bagged whole or in powder herbal form. Bay rum leaves are dried and placed in a jar which white rum is poured on to make a first aid smelling blend (like smelling salts) for someone who is nauseous.
Pimento tree leaves are often confused with bay leaves, mainly because they are used for the same purpose, but Caribbean experts (local cooks) will never be deceived because to the trained palate and nostril, the flavors and smells are unmistakable.
An internet search can show other uses of bay leaves and which companies that sell the product. Open up an avenue to a new flavor and homeopathic possibilities.
As always, make sure you consult with your doctor before using the product, especially if you are on medication.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.