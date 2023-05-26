Bay leaf

Laurus nobilis (bay leaf) is an aromatic evergreen tree or large shrub with green, glossy leaves.

— Wikimedia Commons photo/Marija Gajić

Many people in the Caribbean are very familiar with bay leaves because they have been used in their households all their lives. The bay leaf (Laurus nobilis) is a perennial shrub that has been cultivated in many regions, including the Caribbean.

Organic Facts says many variations of the plant containing leaves are referred to as “bay leaves,” but the true bay leaf is scientifically known as Laurus nobilis. Other plants resemble the bay leaf plant and some have the same aroma, but they do not have the same nutrient content.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.