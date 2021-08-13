The shocking news reports regarding the attack on the prime minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, on Aug. 5 has many Caribbean brothers and sisters gasping for air and asking, “What is this world coming to?”
News reports indicate that the prime minister was struck in the head by a stone as he walked through a group of approximately 200 people gathered in front of the Parliament building in Kingstown. Hospital workers and other protesters were there to object to his proposed changes to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The new mandate would make it impossible for front-line workers to continue to work without being vaccinated. Emotions were running high, and someone decided that they were not having it!
Bloody pictures online give a glimpse into the extent of Gonsalves’ injuries. Photos captured during the assault show security guards quickly surrounding him as blood drips from his head wound and onto his white shirt.
The prime minister was immediately rushed to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital in Barbados. Some were very concerned because he is 74 years old. It is encouraging to learn that Gonsalves was held at the hospital for observation but was released so that he could return home to recuperate.
The prime minister’s office said in a statement: “No lawless mob will prevent him from doing the people’s business in the seat of our democracy.” Despite his injuries, the statement said, “Gonsalves welcomed all peaceful demonstrations as a fundamental right enshrined in the Constitution of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.”
Who is responsible for this atrocity? A 56-year-old Vincentian citizen, Annamay Lewis of Layou, was charged with unlawfully and maliciously wounding Gonsalves. She reportedly pleaded “not guilty” but said she would like to apologize. Some feel that the intended apology is not genuine.
The incident weighs heavy on the hearts of Caribbean people, not only in St. Vincent and the Grenadines but throughout the CARICOM community. “Some are still trying to wrap their minds around the cold-blooded assassination of the Haitian Prime Minister Jovenel Moise about a month ago,” said Donovan, a second-generation Vincentian-American. “Now here is an unexpected assault of Prime Minister Gonsalves. Do we no longer have enough respect for our leaders and human life? Can’t we just agree to disagree with them? We might not support a leader’s philosophy; however, we must exercise patience and resort to using the democratic process so that the people’s wishes can play out. For any true democracy, our votes can speak more loudly than violence.”
As Caribbean Americans, we do sympathize with the Vincentian people because they have experienced a lot of adversities this year. The eruption of La Soufriere volcano and the economic losses that resulted were devastating and continue to be today. When the volcano erupted, Vincentians right here in Philadelphia partnered with St. Michaels Episcopal Church and worked tirelessly to give assistance to their countrymen back home. Obviously, building up and not tearing down.
It is heartwarming to read the responses from some members of CARICOM.
Premier Andrew Fahie of the Virgin Islands said, “The violence that was displayed against Prime Minister Gonsalves was shocking and reprehensible. It has no place in a democratic society. This COVID-19 era is a time for unity and for working together.”
The secretary general of CARICOM said, “This reprehensible act is an affront to our democratic principles and practices. The conduct of peaceful protest is a fundamental civil and political right that represents a healthy element of our democracy. Its degeneration into violence and physical assault must be denounced unreservedly.”
That statement sums it up. All we want is the right to live and let live. Caribbean people, we always put our differences aside to come together and help each other out in times of crisis.
