If you think the Caribbean is not working on developing artificial intelligence, think again! The UNESCO Caribbean Artificial Intelligence Initiative is at the forefront of the regional efforts to make artificial intelligence a thing of the future.

What is artificial intelligence? AI is defined as the theory and development of computer systems that are able to perform tasks that normally require human intelligence, such as visual perception, speech recognition, decision-making, and translation between languages. Another definition is that artificial intelligence leverages computers and machines to simulate or mimic the problem-solving and decision-making capabilities of the human mind, creating processes in machines which mimic humans’ thinking and reasoning.

