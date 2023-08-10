If you think the Caribbean is not working on developing artificial intelligence, think again! The UNESCO Caribbean Artificial Intelligence Initiative is at the forefront of the regional efforts to make artificial intelligence a thing of the future.
What is artificial intelligence? AI is defined as the theory and development of computer systems that are able to perform tasks that normally require human intelligence, such as visual perception, speech recognition, decision-making, and translation between languages. Another definition is that artificial intelligence leverages computers and machines to simulate or mimic the problem-solving and decision-making capabilities of the human mind, creating processes in machines which mimic humans’ thinking and reasoning.
Why is UNESCO interested in having a primary role in developing AI in the Caribbean? Are they trying to make an already challenged economy worse? First, let’s learn what UNESCO is. UNESCO is the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization. Their goal is to contribute to peace and security by promoting international cooperation in education, sciences, culture, communication and information. UNESCO promotes knowledge sharing and the free flow of ideas to accelerate mutual understanding and a more perfect knowledge of each other's lives. The organization believes that they can assist the Caribbean in implementing AI right way.
Naturally your first thought would be, “Are they trying to take over our jobs, so that they can just replace us with computers/robots?” As with anything else, there are pros and cons. UNESCO says that artificial intelligence "has enormous potential for generating social welfare and for accelerating human progress and sustainable development." At the same time, they say that the rapid development of AI and related technologies "raises ethical concerns, including questions about how to deal with the perpetuation of biases, AI capacity development, training, privacy, data disclosure and access.”
AI is already global. Look at our cell phones. We use our cell phones all the time. They are permanently connected to most people’s bodies. And those cell phones are listening to everything we say. Advertisements run constantly on our phones based on the conversations that we have (through algorithms). If you look up some shoes, or a dress, on your phone or your laptop, it will show popups all day long of shoes and dresses.
If you think about it, every time we try to reach Customer Service for any company, we are looped into using a virtual assistant. Most companies in corporate America have set up a system where we MUST go through a virtual assistant before we can get to a live customer service representative. Banks have recently been phasing out their tellers and are forcing us to do our transactions through a machine, AI. We now use artificial intelligence, instead of a human being, every time we go to the supermarket and use the self-checkout line. New stores are popping up in New York without human beings, just cameras and computers. The list inexhaustibly goes on and on.
In late February, AI was discussed at the international business forum held at the Grenada Trade Centre in St. George’s. Bevil Wooding, director of Caribbean affairs at the American Registry for Internet Numbers (ARIN) said that “the Caribbean is ready right now to take the next step in the digital revolution, and AI is part of our arriving future.” He said it is critical that the adoption of AI and emerging technology align with what businesses and societies need. “It is critical that Caribbean governments, business leaders, technocrats and academics make technology the servant not the master of our development agenda, as we collectively pursue our business interests, national priorities and regional development programs.”
I am all for AI, if it is not going to put someone out of a job. If doctors can plug some information into a computer and it helps them to make a better diagnosis, then I am all for it. If AI can help to give additional information to educate someone on a particular topic, I am all for it. If it is used as a co-educator, co-assistant, I’m all for it.
Many people in the Caribbean are poor. The workforce is challenged because there are not enough jobs to go around. The Caribbean imports most of the products that they use in their everyday lives, especially food, and the local farming community is locked out. Is AI going to make it possible for the citizens of these countries to grow their own food, make their own clothes? Is it going to lead to creating local jobs, and finally will it lead to circulating their dollars in their own economies to make their dollars and cents stronger?
According to a writer on idb.org, AI could contribute to solving some of the Caribbean’s most difficult development challenges. “AI could make quality health services more accessible, promote greater agricultural productivity, and optimize energy production,” he said. But will it?
Yes, AI does have a tremendous amount of potential BUT that is only if it is implemented and phased into our lives gradually. More importantly, will it be implemented so it does not phase human beings out of jobs, reduce opportunities, make life harder and intrude on our everyday lives? It should not be accepted where it dominates our lives on every level.
God created us to use our brains. If you don’t use it because AI is doing all the thinking for you, you will lose it.
