Getting older brings changes to our lives that we do not always welcome. These include social changes, mental and emotional changes, and sometimes overwhelming physical changes. Of course, all changes have their positive and their negative side, but the outcome will depend on how we respond to the changes. According to an Everyday Health article, “the challenge is to maximize the good parts of getting older while taking proactive steps to maintain your health and minimize the negative aspects.”
Clive Morris of Bristol is originally from Jamaica and has been living in the United States for over 20 years. As a recent retiree, he said he has been spending a lot of time reflecting on his life’s journey. “I often think about the happiest days of my life and there is no denying — I yearn to go back to my homeland, sweet, sweet Jamaica,” he said as his mind seemed to drift off.
Since retirement, his lifestyle has become more sedentary. He started to experience health issues that impacted his quality of life. After many years of dealing with the aches and pains, he finally decided to spend winters in Jamaica and return to the United States in the spring. In 2020 Morris returned to his homeland and headed for his childhood home in the hills of Clarendon. “I know this was the best decision for me,” he said. “I can’t put into words the difference I felt in my body right away.
"My routine every morning: I got up early; closed my eyes and inhaled as much of the fresh morning air as my lungs could hold; I exhaled slowly and mentally released the stresses that had been a part of the life since I moved to the USA, where life is so much more fast-paced.
“Regardless of the many social problems in Jamaica, my time spent in the countryside made me feel whole again,” he said, smiling. “The thrill of getting fresh fruits and vegetables straight from the farm gave me new energy at every meal. Eating fresh from the trees and plants, breathing fresh mountain air, scheduling time to spend with family and friends (with whom I had little or no communication in years) made me happier,” he continued.
“As I sat under the shade of a star apple tree and gazed across the beautiful mountains and down into the flowing river valley, I felt a confirmation in my spirit and I knew that this environment was medicine for my soul. My blood pressure and blood sugar levels came down; much closer to normal than they had been in years.”
When life is becoming overwhelming and you feel bogged down, it is a clear signal that you need to do something different. Why not do what Morris did? Take a break. Step back, clear your mind and re-evaluate your life. Look at it from a different angle.
Go visit a resort in the Caribbean. Get an all-inclusive trip where your activities are included. And it is OK not to visit family and friends when you go, just for this one trip. Don’t stress yourself out trying to bring a gift for everyone. Don’t stress yourself out hiring a taxi or finding a family member to drive you around the island to visit everybody you know.
If you vacation with immediate family or friends, just plan on maintaining a stress-free environment. Come to an agreement that you will not argue, fuss or fight and will hold off on addressing any issues until the end of your vacation. Down time away from your day-to-day activities can help clear your head and rejuvenate your mind and body.
Love yourself. Take some me time. Meditate, exercise, read a good book. Schedule a day at one of the island spas or natural hot spring bathhouses. Go to a restaurant on the beach or a chill-out spot and listen to some irie reggae music.
We are all familiar with the saying, “Laughter is the best medicine” so live, love and laugh. You will be all the better for it.
