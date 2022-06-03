Alzheimer's disease is no stranger to the Black community here in the U.S. Statistics show that the disease is twice as prevalent in the African-American community as in the white community and 1.5 times as prevalent as in Hispanics.
The possibility of having the disease increases with age, from about 5% for people age 65 to over 40% for people age 80. With the population aging, there is a new case every 65 seconds in the U.S. The cost of Alzheimer’s disease has been estimated at $355 billion in 2021 and is expected to increase to upwards of $1.1 trillion in 2050.
Those were some harsh statistics that Dr. Cherian Verghese brought to the forefront during the Spotlight Series on the Alzheimer’s Epidemic at the College of Physicians of Philadelphia on May 25.
The first thing he said is that Alzheimer's and dementia are not the same. Dementia means brain failure, and unlike Alzheimer's it is not a disease, it is a syndrome. Alzheimer's disease is the biggest cause of dementia, causing two-thirds or more of dementia cases in the elderly. As we live longer and longer, there is more and more of a possibility of having Alzheimer’s. That is why it was also called old-timers disease in the old days.
AARP.com gives an even more detailed explanation of the terms dementia and Alzheimer’s, which people have been mixing up for centuries. “Knowing the difference is important. While Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia (accounting for an estimated 60 to 80 percent of cases), there are several other types. The second most common form, vascular dementia, has a very different cause — namely, high blood pressure. Other types of dementia include alcohol-related dementia, Parkinson’s dementia and frontotemporal dementia; each has different causes as well. In addition, certain medical conditions can cause serious memory problems that resemble dementia.”
Are you in the early stages of Alzheimer's, or are you just having senior moments? Verghese made it clear that a senior moment is a sporadic event and doesn’t get worse. He said early Alzheimer's symptoms include difficulty following the plot of a movie or series; difficulty following multi-person conversations; and difficulty retaining short-term memory, leading to use of reminders such as post-it notes and cell phone reminders.
Verghese said he became much more passionate about his work after his mother died of the disease five years ago. “The experience really transformed my efforts as a physician investigator,” he said. “I am more passionate about the cause of educating and finding a cure for Alzheimer than ever. Anyone who has ever had a family member who has Alzheimer or seen someone with Alzheimer will never think and behave the same after taking care of them or being around them.”
As the medical director of Keystone Clinical Studies, Verghese focuses on getting information about the disease out to the local community. He and his team are on a mission to set up memory screenings and educational workshops with local faith-based organizations and other non-profit organizations so that more people can get an early diagnosis and then the treatment that they need.
You may be wondering how the Caribbean compares to the United States. According to studies by Frontier Publishers, a scientific publisher, the prevalence of dementia in individuals age 65 and over is about 11.7% of the population in the Dominican Republic, 11.6% in Puerto Rico and 10.8% in Cuba.
The World Health Organization (WHO) published data in 2020 that showed deaths from Alzheimer's and dementia in the Dominican Republic reached 1,808, or 2.65% of total deaths; 587 or 3.36% of total deaths in Jamaica; 215 or 2.5% in Trinidad and Tobago; and 955 in Haiti. If the trend continues like in the U.S., the Caribbean region may have one of the world's highest rates of dementia (with an estimated increase of 215%) by the year 2050.
Another speaker at the forum was Regina Vaughn, president of the Association for the Study of African American Life and Heritage in Philadelphia, who said her organization is very concerned about the overall wellness and health of the Black community.
She said she had done the screening with Verghese and that it is important to get information to the community, including elementary schools because it is never too early to educate children. She is committed to partnering with Keystone Clinical Studies to give the Black community the tools to fight the disease.
Alzheimer's is no discriminator of people. Keystone Clinical Studies needs people to participate in clinical studies. To help or to get more information, contact Dionne Poyser at 610-277-8073 or email her at Dionne.Poyser@KeystoneClinicalStudies.com.
Pass the word along!
