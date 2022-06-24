Adam Mitchell, deputy chief revenue officer at the Philadelphia International Airport, attended the Odunde Caribbean Roundtable earlier this month as a representative for the airport. You might ask why the Philadelphia airport would be represented at a Caribbean Roundtable event. Well, the answer is that Mitchell had some compelling statistics to share with the attendees about how the airport relied on the Caribbean heavily during the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said a crucial part of the airport, Terminal A West, was closed for almost two years beginning in 2020, and a key area that the airlines flexed to during the down time was the Caribbean. He said that while other carriers were taking passengers to Europe, Frontier and Spirit Airlines increased their flights to the Caribbean in July 2020. Domestic and international flights were down overall compared to 2019, but the Caribbean market was up.
Which airlines have the most flights out of Philadelphia? American Airlines has 116 destinations, Frontier Airlines has 32 destinations and Spirit Airlines has 19 destinations. Spirit and Frontier added new destinations in the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico during the pandemic. Existing services continued to Montego Bay, Jamaica. Some people took dual-purpose trips to the Caribbean by visiting family members while conducting business activities.
In September 2021, the PHL Newsletter reported that there was an increase in the number of passengers. “Our airline partners have recently resumed, added service and increased the number of flights to many popular destinations across the country and the Caribbean,” an airport official said. “Right now, our passengers are looking to travel to visit friends and relatives, hit the beach or participate in outdoor activities. The routes the airlines are offering from PHL provide plenty of access to reaching those locations.”
Philadelphia has one of the largest Caribbean communities in the U.S., after New York, California and Florida. Mitchell wanted Caribbean Americans to know that there is an opportunity for Caribbean entrepreneurs to do business with the airport. “The cargo market is a $53 million industry and for those who want to get into the import business, culinary products is a wide open area,” he said. He said that businesses in the Philadelphia region could supply the culinary market with produce from the Caribbean. “There is a Business Opportunity Forum every fall where the airport shares details on initiatives and opportunities, provides expert advice on creating fruitful partnerships and facilitates unlimited networking.”
Rev. Merytony Pierre-Jean Lathan, vice president of the Philadelphia Haitian Chamber of Commerce, piggybacked on what Mitchell said. She shared that the businesses she represents are frustrated because of problems getting Caribbean products and produce in Philadelphia. Philadelphia-based Haitian business people are traveling to New York to purchase supplies to run their businesses and right now that is not profitable because gas prices are up. “We need to buy the goods wholesale and sell them here ourselves,” said Pierre-Jean Lathan. “What are we working with, where do we go?"
Pierre-Jean Lathan also said she wants to change the conversation about Haiti from the negative things to focus on the positive things about her country. She said there are things to experience in Haiti like the mountains up north, Decameron which has beautiful resorts, Tomasik (or Thomassique) and Citadele, which is sometimes referred to as the eighth wonder of the world. “We want to grow the community because we would like to see a prosperous Haitian community here and back home,” Pierre-Jean Lathan said. “We want to import products from Haitian businesses. We want to support Haiti.”
She is right. There are opportunities. According to trade.gov, a U.S. Department of Commerce website, “Despite challenges, there are opportunities in the Haitian market for small- to medium-sized U.S. businesses. The United States imported $837 million in goods from Haiti in 2019. Exports of U.S. goods to Haiti totaled $1.39 billion in 2020. Haiti’s main import partners are the Dominican Republic, the United States, Canada, the Netherlands Antilles and China. Haiti imports rice, poultry meat and edible offal, sugars and sweeteners, dairy products, wheat, vegetable oils, iron and steel, vehicles, electronics, machinery and refined fuel, among other things. U.S. companies have notable opportunities for export of electronic products, cosmetics, poultry, telecommunications equipment, electrical power systems, transportation equipment, cereals, meat and poultry, agricultural machinery, and construction equipment. The best prospects for major projects are in infrastructure, including road, airport, housing, telecommunications and information technology, and energy.”
There is definitely room for Haitians and other Caribbean investors to get into the import/export business. If you have some start-up money, you can definitely put your bid in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.