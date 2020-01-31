Caribbean immigrants are counted among the many thousands who are caught in the net of hate and bigotry that is being cast in these United States.
Caribbean people let’s face it, the hardships that President Donald Trump’s executive orders have created will only make us not only stronger but more determined. Executive orders such as not giving a green card to a legal immigrant if the person is on public assistance is only created to break the human spirit.
Yes people, that is a new law that goes into effect in October of this year.
According to an NBC report back in October 2019, Trump got Congress to approve a law that “legal immigrants will be denied visas unless they can prove they have health insurance or the means to cover medical costs.”
This took effect on Nov. 3 and is a part of a more extensive effort from the current administration that will be played out before the president’s term is over.
Yes, this kind of law is appalling.
Even Doug Rand, a former official of the Obama administration, spoke out against it.
“This new attempt at an immigration ban is shameless as it is stunning,” he said. “It will be chaotic to implement and guaranteed separation of families.”
There have been other online reports where immigrants with green cards are also under attack. Green cards are being revoked for errors on income tax papers. There is also talk of taking the green card of immigrants who do not register for the draft at age 18.
It can be quite overwhelming for a poor immigrant who is struggling to make a better life for his/her family.
The answer is to not let the system get the best of you. Get off of public assistance. We all know what faith and determination can do because many of us are coming from places where we had very little, where we had no welfare.
Our homelands of Barbados, Bahamas, Trinidad & Tobago, Haiti, St. Vincent & the Grenadines, St Lucia and Jamaica, just to name a few of the islands, taught us how to be good stewards of our resources. When it comes to stretching our dollars and turning something old into a brand-new item.
Our elders knew how to “turn yuh hand and mek fashion.” Our elders for instance taught us how to prepare low budget meals that are rich in nutrients.
When we have small amounts of chicken or any other type of meat but a lot of people to feed, we make stew peas or stir fry. A low budget nutrient filled breakfast would be porridge. No store-bought ingredients for your porridge?
Then grate green plantains or green bananas, that are fairly inexpensive, and make a paste, add to boiling water, allow to cook for a few minutes. Add whole milk cinnamon leaves and continue to stir. Add sugar grated nut megs and vanilla to taste. A little condensed milk gives a special flavor.
This administration is looking for every reason to send us back to our homelands. We must become citizens as soon as we qualify. Yes, the fee is high however our women back home pooled their monies together by throwing partner – sou sou – etc. Believe or not, this is an unconventional (non-traditional banking) means to uplift ourselves financially.
One may ask what does this have to do with immigration laws? It is just a simple example of how many immigrant families have overcome. They did it by adapting the same survival mindset
as our elders did. These principles must be embedded in our minds and spirits so that when our families are denied a visa to enter the United States legally, we can be proactive in seeking a solution, a loop-hole or work-around.
We cannot let politicians and haters destroy our confidence or self-determination. Regardless of who is in the White House, we have to stick to our game plan and make our American dream a reality. It is God who opens doors that no man can shut. It is God who owns the cattle on a thousand hills and he says to us the gold is mine, the silver is mine and if we ask he will provide for us, all just like he did for our forefathers.
We are a resilient people.
